Super Bowl Sunday means the NBA ramps up earlier than usual, with five games on the afternoon NBA DFS slate. Some of the prime NBA DFS picks in action include Utah's Donovan Mitchell, who leads the Jazz against Malcolm Brogdon and the Indiana Pacers at 1 p.m. ET. The NBA's leading scorer, Washington's Bradley Beal, will also be on the court when he leads the Wizards against Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets at 1 p.m. ET.

Because the NBA DFS player pool is only filled by 10 teams, that means analyzing the available talent is even more challenging.

Top NBA DFS picks for Sunday, Feb. 7

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for his Sunday NBA daily Fantasy lineups is Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard at $9,100 on DraftKings and $9,900 on FanDuel. Leonard is dropping 26.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season. That includes a 28-point, 11-rebound, five-assist effort on Friday against Boston.

Leonard surpassed the 20-point mark for his eighth straight game on Friday, and tallied his third double-double this season. Leonard's performance against Boston was also worth over 51 points on DraftKings, his second 50-point effort in his last three outings. And with Paul George (toe) out again on Sunday against the Kings, McClure sees Leonard as a top pick in all NBA DFS formats.

Part of McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes rostering Celtics guard Kemba Walker at $6,800 on DraftKings and $5,700 on FanDuel. Walker is delivering 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game the season. Walker scored a season-high 24 points on Friday against the Clippers.

Walker has enjoyed a pain-free existence after a delayed start to the 2020-21 season due to a troublesome left knee. Although Walker is still working his way back into game shape, he has averaged 21.5 points and 4.5 assists while turning the ball over only once. And with Jaylen Brown (knee) out on Sunday, Walker has another shot at a huge NBA DFS output against the Suns.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Sunday, Feb. 7

