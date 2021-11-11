With only three games on the Thursday night NBA schedule, it hurts when a player like Jimmy Butler is excluded from the NBA DFS player pool. Butler had to stop playing in the second quarter of the Heat's game against the Lakers on Wednesday. After the game, head coach Erik Spoelstra said that he wouldn't know about his availability for Thursday's game against the Clippers until closer to tip-off. He had just scored 31 points in his previous game, and his usage rate to start this season was at a career-high 27.4 percent.

Should Butler not be able to go tonight, should you consider rostering a player like Tyler Herro ($6,100 on DraftKings, $6,400 on FanDuel)? In two of his last three games, he's scored 27 and 29 points off the bench. In three career games against the Clippers, he's averaged 21.7 points, his highest average against any single team. Before making any tough decisions on your NBA DFS lineups, be sure to check out the NBA DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy basketball picks from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS professional with nearly $2 million in career winnings. He's also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every minute of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account.

This allows him to find the best NBA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NBA DFS player.

On Wednesday, McClure listed Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio as a must-play on FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Rubio scored 20 points and had five rebounds, five assists with two steals to return 36.75 points on DraftKings and 36.5 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the Thursday, November 11 NBA DFS slate and locked in his top daily Fantasy basketball picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NBA DFS picks for Thursday, November 11

One of McClure's top NBA DFS picks for Thursday is Clippers superstar Paul George ($10,300 on FanDuel, $10,200 on DraftKings). George has been on fire over his last six games, highlighted by a huge game on November 1 against the Thunder, where he dropped 32 points with nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

George is playing at his highest level since 2018-19, when he averaged 28 points, two steals and 8.2 rebounds per game. This season, he's averaging 26.7 points, 2.5 steals and 8.2 rebounds. His three-point percentage is down a bit from that season, but his overall field goal percentage is higher, up from 43.8 percent to 45.8 percent in 2021.

Another key in McClure's optimal NBA DFS strategy includes stacking George with Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe at $4,900 on FanDuel and $4,700 on DraftKings. The veteran point guard is coming off of his best game of the season since October 23. In a win against Portland, he scored 11 points and had six assists, five rebounds and two steals.

In 19 games played against the Heat, Bledsoe has averaged 10.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but with the Clippers, he has one of the best supporting casts of his career. With no Butler to harass him on defense, he should be able to play above those averages with ease on Thursday.

How to set NBA DFS lineups for Thursday, November 11

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NBA DFS lineups for Thursday ? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NBA DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.