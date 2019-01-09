NBA scores, highlights: Timberwolves win first game without Thibodeau; Warriors host lowly Knicks
There are eight games in store on Tuesday night
The NBA action keeps rolling right along. We've got a busy Tuesday night in store, with eight games on the docket.
To start out the night, the 76ers secured an easy victory over the Wizards thanks to a career night from rookie Landry Shamet, while Nikola Jokic hit a game-winner in the closing seconds to lift the Nuggets over the Heat.
Later on, Andrew Wiggins dropped 40 points to help the Timberwolves beat the Thunder and earn interim head coach Ryan Saunders his first win.
Still to come, the Hornets will continue their West Coast road trip against the Clippers, and the Knicks will pay a visit to Oracle Arena to take on the Warriors.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night's NBA action:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 8
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers 123, Cleveland Cavaliers 115 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 132, Washington Wizards 115 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 104, Atlanta Hawks 101 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 103, Miami Heat 99 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 119, Oklahoma City Thunder 117 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
Wiggins drops 40, Wolves win first game without Thibodeau
Andrew Wiggins kept up his tradition of having big nights against the Thunder, going for 40 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Wolves to an impressive road win in OKC. This was the third straight win for the Timberwolves, who were playing their first game without former head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Jokic gets triple-double, hits game-winner to lift Nuggets over Heat
Nikola Jokic kept up his impressive season with another big game on Tuesday night. And more importantly for the Nuggets, he came up big in the clutch. Jokic recorded another triple-double, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and also hit a floater in the closing seconds to put the Nuggets ahead for good.
Leonard's big night gets Raptors past pesky Hawks
Vince Carter was back in Toronto for possibly the final time, and his Hawks gave the Raptors all they could handle. But in the end, the Raptors escaped with a three-point win thanks in large part to a big night from their main man, Kawhi Leonard. He put up 31 points and added four rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Fox makes big plays on both ends
De'Aaron Fox is one of the most exciting players around, and he proved that once again on Tuesday night. First, he used a slick behind-the-back move to get to the rim. Then, he hustled back for an emphatic chase-down block.
Noel leaves game on a stretcher
There was a scary moment in the Thunder's loss to the Timberwolves, when big man Nerlens Noel had to be taken off the court on a stretcher. Noel rose up to meet Andrew Wiggins at the rim, and Wiggins off arm caught Noel in the face. Seemingly knocked out cold in mid-air, Noel then fell to the ground without bracing himself and his head crashed into the floor.
Collins soars for the alley-oop
John Collins is a dunking machine, and his throwdowns usually don't disappoint. This alley-oop against the Raptors certainly didn't.
Murray puts on a dunk show
Jamal Murray was ready for the bright lights of South Beach. The Nuggets guard threw down two thunderous slams in the opening minutes against the Heat.
Shamet's career night lifts Sixers
Landry Shamet caught fire against the Wizards and helped the Sixers secure an easy victory on Tuesday night -- their fourth in a row. The rookie hit eight 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 29 points.
Carter gets ovation from Toronto crowd
Former Raptors legend Vince Carter is back in Toronto on Tuesday night, and got a standing ovation from the crowd when he checked in. Then, he immediately drilled a 3-pointer.
Butler gets off to a strong start
Jimmy Butler got off to a strong start in the Sixers' matchup with the Wizards. He made his first five shots to get 11 early points.
Wolves begin a new era
The Timberwolves fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday following their 22-point win over the Lakers, and replaced him with interim head coach Ryan Saunders. On Tuesday, Saunders will coach his first game, when the Timberwolves take on the defensive-minded Thunder. It will be interesting to see how the Wolves fare under their new coach, and whether or not he'll make any substantial changes to how they play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Noel taken off on stretcher after fall
Noel took an elbow from Andrew Wiggins, then smacked his head directly on the floor
-
Report: Cousins to debut on Jan. 18
Cousins has missed the entire season so far while rehabbing from a torn Achilles tendon
-
Chris Paul sidelined 2-3 more weeks
Chris Paul is due to be back by the end of January
-
Report: Cavs' McCaw deal investigated
The Cavaliers waived McCaw after just three games
-
Sixers' Butler says he'll retire at 34
Jimmy Butler claims he'll walk away from the NBA in five years
-
Highsmith set for historic Sixers debut
Highsmith becomes the second active NBA player to play Division II college basketball