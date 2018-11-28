NBA scores, highlights, updates: LeBron James leads Lakers against Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We've got just five games on the schedule, but a couple of pretty interesting matchups.

Early on, we'll see the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors travel to Memphis to take on the feisty Grizzlies, who have surprised just about everyone early in the season. Then, to close out the night, LeBron James and his Lakers will head to the Rocky Mountains for a matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

Additionally, we have the Knicks taking on the Pistons, the Hawks and Heat squaring off in Miami and the Pacers visiting the Suns.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA

NBA scores for Tuesday, Nov. 27

All times Eastern

Lin shows off his passing skills

Jeremy Lin got himself on the highlight reel against the Heat with a nifty little pass in the lane. Cutting through the paint, he caught a pass from Alex Len, and when the defense collapsed on him, he flipped it back to Len over his head.

Hardaway Jr. beats the buzzer in front of his dad

Tim Hardaway Jr. closed the first half in style against the Pistons, hitting a fadeaway jumper along the baseline to beat the buzzer. And to make it even cooler, he did it in front of his dad, Tim Hardaway.

Tim Hardaway Jr. beats the 1st half buzzer beater with his dad looking on in the stands! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/tWD2Hxn7Dq — NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2018

LeBron leads Lakers against Nuggets

The highlight of Tuesday night's schedule is the last game of the night, in which LeBron James will lead the Lakers against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Lakers have won seven of their last nine games -- strangely both losses came to the Magic -- to turn things around, while the Nuggets have won three games in a row to also enter this contest feeling good about themselves.