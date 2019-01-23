NBA trade rumors: Marc Gasol, Mike Conley among 32 players who could be moved before Feb. 7 deadline

NBA trade rumor season is here, with the Feb. 7 deadline just around the corner. The good teams are trying to solidify themselves for the playoffs, the bad teams are trying to create bidding wars for their veterans and the Chicago Bulls are simply trying to avoid agreeing to buyouts. (C'mon, Bulls, just free your mascot-fighting center already.)

The most interesting names right now are right at the top of this list: Marc Gasol and Mike Conley. These guys have defined the Memphis Grizzlies for about a decade, and they desperately wanted to bring their team back to the postseason this year. That's not going to happen, and now it looks like we're going to have to get used to them wearing different uniforms pretty soon. Whatever happens, long live the Conley-Gasol pick-and-roll.

Here is a look at that Memphis duo and 30 other players who might be moved:

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Memphis is looking for young talent, draft picks and salary relief as it rebuilds around Jaren Jackson Jr. Gasol and Mike Conley had a "private conversation" with Grizzlies owner Robert Pera recently, and it isn't difficult to figure out why this is finally happening now. Memphis has lost 12 of 13 games, and its plan to make the playoffs has all but officially failed. The front office is now in an awkward position with Gasol, who is 33 years old and has been unable to sustain his strong start to the season while playing through back pain. He is too important to the organization and the city to dump his contract, and it is not clear that he will command the kind of return that would make a trade feel worthwhile. This is all complicated by the fact that Gasol has a $25.6 million player option next season.

Two years younger than Gasol and producing at a higher level, Conley is the more valuable of Memphis' longtime cornerstones. Any team acquiring Conley, though, would have to be willing to pay him $34.5 million in the 2020-21 season. This take might be too sentimental, but if the Grizzlies do end up trading him, I'd like to see Gasol go with him.

There is absolutely no indication that the Pelicans will trade Davis during the season. He is on this list, though, because there is endless speculation about his future and he is out with a hand injury that might be more serious than initially thought. If New Orleans, which is currently 12th in the West and has some tough competition coming up, finds itself on a long losing streak, the chatter around its franchise player will only intensify.

The Mavericks didn't know they'd be in a position to add Luka Doncic to their team when they selected Smith No. 9 in 2017, and while reasonable people can disagree about how they've navigated this situation, it is clear that Doncic is going to be their primary playmaker for the foreseeable future. Smith is no longer banished, but he could still be moved before the deadline, as long as he plays well enough to raise his value but not so well that Dallas decides he should remain part of its core.

I am utterly astonished that Vucevic has kept this up. More than halfway through the season, the man is averaging 20 and 12 and should be a lock to make the All-Star team despite the Magic's record. He has never been more efficient, had more offensive responsibility or rebounded better than this, so it wouldn't be crazy if he stayed put and Orlando tried to re-sign him in the summer. Given that he could walk for nothing, though, it would be crazy if the Magic didn't at least listen to offers. And those offers should be more appealing than they were in previous seasons.

As a Sixers optimist, I didn't really want to put Butler on this list. I've been encouraged by the way he, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have played together, and I think they could be a championship-caliber core as long as they have the right kind of supporting cast. That said, if Philadelphia isn't confident about its chances of re-signing Butler or is hesitant to pay him the kind of money that he will demand, it absolutely must explore trading him, optics be damned.

Love would be a lot more interesting to discuss if he was healthy, but he still merits inclusion here. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension last summer, and it never felt like he was likely to be in Cleveland when it kicks in at the start of next season. I just wonder whether or not there is a front office out there that can either talk itself into the idea of Love regaining his form by April or is willing to make a move for him regardless.

Ross' numbers don't look quite as crazy as they did during his scorching November, but he's been damn good in the new year, too. He will be a free agent this summer, and if Orlando is no longer trying to make the playoffs by the trade deadline, it might as well try to create a bidding war for his services. Just about every contender could use some help on the wing.

The longest-tenured Hawk was in trade rumors last summer, and it's no mystery why: Atlanta is rebuilding, and it owes him $19.3 million next season. If he was on a smaller or sooner-expiring contract, Bazemore would be an extremely hot commodity. As is, the 29-year-old wing would be a sensible addition for any playoff-caliber team, but not necessarily one that would compel a front office to send the Hawks much of value.

The max deal Wesley Matthews signed in 2015 expires in July, so the Mavericks have an $18.6 million trade chip. "I don't want anybody to feel sorry for me," Matthews said recently, via the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend, fully aware that he could be on his way out. For playoff teams, Matthews is an interesting candidate for a rental, as he is having his most efficient season since he ruptured his Achilles.

You could almost pencil Favors in on this list the day the Jazz signed him to that unconventional contract last July. Favors' deal is essentially expiring, as his $18 million salary next season is fully non-guaranteed. Given that coach Quin Snyder has cut his minutes and the team has been so much better offensively with Jae Crowder in Favors' place, it feels like it's time for Utah to finally move on from the two-big look. Potential suitors could come from one of two camps: teams that want to clear salary and teams that are interested in paying him $18 million next season. Either way, the Jazz should be looking for players who they believe fit better than Favors -- they want to solidify themselves for the playoffs, not lose depth while fighting for position.

In mid-December, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the Sixers wanted a good first-round pick in any Fultz deal, but I honestly have no idea how a prospective trade partner is supposed to weigh the risk and reward here. The upside that he showed in college was undeniable, but that version of Fultz has little resemblance to the version that has actually played in the NBA. If his shot is salvageable, Philadelphia's front office could look foolish for selling so low; if it isn't, then it needs to move on and get whatever it can in return.

It's a bit of a marvel that a shooter of Ellington's caliber could find himself getting DNPs, but that is the reality for this veteran. Miami has a crowded backcourt, and coach Erik Spoelstra recently said "it makes me sick to my stomach" to keep him on the bench. According to the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, the Heat have met with Ellington's agent, Mark Bartelstein, and discussed his future. Ellington told The Athletic's Shandel Richarson that it has been "really hard" to sit and watch, and this is especially true for a player coming off the best season of his career. His defense might be keeping him off the court for the Heat, but I'd love to see him on a contender, running off screens and making off-balance, contested 3s at a higher rate than almost anybody.

Luke Kornet's recent injury will temporarily put Kanter back in the starting lineup, and that should relieve some tension -- the big man was not cool with being out of the rotation -- as much as he loves New York, he wants to, you know, play basketball. The Knicks, though, are in the development business, so their top priority is not finding minutes for a guy who will not be re-signed in free agency. It's pretty obvious that a split is best for both sides, but New York isn't going to compromise its cap space by taking on additional salary in a trade. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier this month that the Knicks and Kings had discussed swapping Kanter and Zach Randolph.

The Bulls don't want to let the Golden State Warriors get their hands on veteran center Robin Lopez, according to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, who described Chicago as "adamant" that a buyout is not in the cards. It is possible that this is just posturing as the front office tries to find a way to trade him, and it is also possible that the Bulls will actually stand firm and force Lopez to stay for the rest of their meaningless season. He'd be a nice fit in Steve Kerr's system, though.

Parker is actually getting minutes again, but he's not long for Chicago. He even directly said he had thought about playing for the Jazz on a recent visit to Salt Lake City. The question now is whether or not the Bulls can get anything at all in return for him. A buyout here would not be particularly surprising, but if the front office won't do it for Lopez, I guess it would take this same hardline stance with Parker.

There's no way Anthony ever plays for Chicago, but he apparently won't be waived right away, either. Everybody seems to be assuming that he'll eventually wind up with the Lakers one way or another, although ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they don't want to waive any of their players on guaranteed contracts in order to create a roster spot for him.

In December, Caldwell-Pope's name swirled around: The Rockets reportedly wanted him, and the Lakers reportedly wanted to replace him with Trevor Ariza. According to the Los Angeles Times, Caldwell-Pope's agent, Rich Paul, actively worked on finding his client a new team. Now, with the guard back in the Lakers' starting lineup, it is unclear if a trade is imminent. He remains unreliable, however, and his 3-point percentage has fallen to 33.9 percent this season, which is in line with his career mark of 34.4 percent.

Great news: Noah Vonleh is having a breakout season, showing the rest of the NBA what he can do and making the Knicks look good for giving him a chance to play his game. The catch is that New York doesn't have his Bird Rights, and he's played so well that he could be expensive in the summer. Two questions here: What is the market for a versatile big who appears ready to help a playoff team but can leave in July? Are the Knicks so focused on chasing stars that it makes sense to let go of him before he plays a single minute next to Kristaps Porzingis?

It is tricky to put Hardaway's situation into context. He is averaging a career-high 19.6 points, but he's shooting 39.3 percent. His inefficiency is partially a product of his team's lack of other options, but it's not clear what would happen if he played a smaller role -- he has actually made 37.7 percent of his pull-up 3s compared to 33.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per NBA.com. New York could have a ton of cap room if it shed his $18.2 million 2019-20 salary, but he also has a $19 million player option for the following season. The Knicks would need to attach picks or prospects to Hardaway in order to dump him, and that would put even more pressure on the front office to hit a home run in free agency.

Reduced to little more than a mentor, the 33-year-old guard has played just 149 minutes in 10 appearances this season. It would be easy to find suitors for him if not for the $12.8 million he's owed next season.

Thomas is in basically the same situation as Lee, but he has played a bit more and he is owed $7.6 million next season. If healthy, he would fit in nicely on almost any playoff teams, as he can theoretically play stretch 4 and guard four positions. Thomas had knee surgery in November, though, and it's not as if New York has made a consistent effort to showcase him since he was cleared to return. Smart teams will target him -- as long as they believe that he can be his normal self by playoff time.

Any interest in an extremely athletic reclamation project? The Rockets clearly don't have confidence in Chriss contributing right now, as evidenced by his scant playing time and their acquisition of Kenneth Faried. He is only 21, though, so it would make sense for a rebuilding team to try to unlock his potential.

Knight is still dealing with knee issues, and, with Austin Rivers around, there isn't much hope for him when it comes to cracking Houston's regular rotation. It doesn't feel fair to say anything about his numbers since he is coming back from ACL surgery, but I will say this: If the Rockets can get a reliable wing player in exchange for Knight and a first-round pick, they should do it.

I don't need to tell you why a 30-year-old on an expiring contract with one of the league's worst teams is seen as a realistic trade target. The New York Times' Marc Stein reported last week that Sacramento was interested in him, and other teams in need of playmaking would be wise to check in with Atlanta.

It feels like Dedmon has made just about every 3-pointer he has taken lately, but I wonder how much this hot stretch will drive up his value. He will be seen as a rental for any team trying to add him, and the whole league knows he isn't in the rebuilding Hawks' long-term plans.

This is a man who called his team "too talented" and has struggled to find his place this season. That does not, however, mean that everyone has forgotten about Rozier's upside. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that Phoenix and Orlando have tried to pry him away, and, if the Celtics aren't prepared to re-sign him in free agency, they need to figure out exactly how much they value having him around for this year's playoff run.

The Pacers have enough trouble making sure Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis get the amount of minutes they deserve, so O'Quinn has been the odd man out. Indiana doesn't need to move his $4.4 million contract, but you have to think he'd be available.

Hood will have a 20-point game occasionally, but it's difficult to frame his tenure in Cleveland as anything but disappointing. It is hard to believe that, coming into last season, the Jazz were ready to make him their primary playmaker. I'm still interested in seeing what he could do in a different situation, but the Cavs can't just send him wherever they see fit -- Hood has veto power on any potential trade because he came back on the qualifying offer.

Another former Jazzman in Cleveland, Burks' contract is finally expiring. He had his moments in last year's playoffs, but any team trading for him would have to look past his poor performance with the Cavs.

You didn't forget about him, did you? Smith has been away from his team since November, and he is still owed $15.7 million next season. Cleveland will have to be creative to get rid of him without a buyout.

Parsons and the Grizzlies have essentially broken up, but he's still on the roster. It seems likely that they will try to get out of his contract in a potential Conley or Gasol deal, but this won't be easy -- he is owed $25.1 million next season, which, ugh. All of this is all particularly sad when you remember that it looked like Parsons was going to be Memphis' starting small forward at the beginning of the regular season, with a real chance to show the league he could still play.