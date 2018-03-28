NBA Wednesday news, rumors, schedule, injury updates: LeBron James says he's MVP

Welcome back to another day of NBA action. After a thrilling Tuesday filled with plenty of drama and highlight reel plays, we pick things back up with a full eight-game slate. With playoff seeding on the line, and the tanking race in full swing, there will be plenty to play for, and we'll be right here all day keeping you up to date.

Does LeBron deserve to be MVP?

LeBron James was asked about the MVP award, because it's that time of year, and unsurprisingly his response was that he thinks he should be the MVP. James typically answers this way when he's asked about the award and that's not exactly a surprise. James is the best player in the NBA so why shouldn't he think he's the MVP? Full story.

Durant will return Thursday

Kevin Durant told ESPN that he will be returning to the Warriors' lineup on Thursday. Golden State has a home game against the Bucks that day and a Durant return will be welcomed with open arms. The Warriors are still without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, or Draymond Green but two of those three should be returning relatively soon. Full story.

