Eastern Conference foes link up when the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) go on the road to play the Brooklyn Nets (39-32) in a battle on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers have won three of their past four games, and on Friday, Cleveland blew out the Wizards 117-94. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is on a three-game skid, and on March 19, the Nuggets topped the Nets 108-102. Ben Simmons (knee/back) is out for Brooklyn, with Dorian Finney-Smith (wrist) questionable. Jarrett Allen (eye) is questionable for Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs. Nets spread: Cleveland -3

Cavaliers vs. Nets Over-Under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Nets money line: Cleveland -155, Brooklyn +130

CLE: Over is 7-1 in the Cavaliers' last 8 road games

BK: Nets are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall



Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is a dynamic and explosive scorer who has a knack for creating space and owns a lights-out jumper. The four-time All-Star glides to the rack and finishes above the rim with power. Mitchell is eighth in the NBA in scoring (27.4) with 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. On March 6 against the Boston Celtics, Mitchell finished with 40 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Forward Evan Mobley is an agile big man with great size and length. Mobley rebounds the ball well on both sides with great timing as a shot blocker. The USC product averages 16.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. Mobley has amassed a double-double in four of the last nine matchups, including on March 15 versus the Philadelphia 76ers when he finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks.

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is a shutdown defender with outstanding length and lateral quickness. Bridges provides Brooklyn with a reliable perimeter shooter and the ability to put the ball on the deck. The Villanova product averages 19.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He has recorded at least 23 points in five straight contests, and in the March 14 battle versus the Oklahoma City Thunder, he logged 34 points, four rebounds, and four blocks.

Center Nicolas Claxton is a superb shot-blocker who has good instincts and awareness to snag rebounds and take efficient shots in the paint. The Georgia product averages 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. Additionally, he's first in the league in field-goal percentage (70%) and second in blocks (2.5). On March 16 against the Sacramento Kings, Claxton notched 14 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks.

