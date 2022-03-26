The Brooklyn Nets (38-35) and the Miami Heat (47-27) square off in a primetime showdown on Saturday night. Both teams are looking to get back on track. Miami has lost three straight games, including a 111-103 setback to the New York Knicks on Friday. Brooklyn's two-game win streak came to end, falling to the Memphis Grizzlies in its previous matchup. LaMarcus Aldridge (hip), Joe Harris (ankle) and Ben Simmons (back) are out for Brooklyn, while Jimmy Butler (ankle), Tyler Herro (knee), P.J. Tucker (knee) and Duncan Robinson (Achilles) are among the notable players who are listed as questionable for Miami.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Brooklyn as the five-point favorite in the latest Nets vs. Heat odds, while the over-under for total points is set at 230. Before making any Heat vs. Nets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 22 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 79-49 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,400. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Nets vs. Heat. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Heat vs. Nets:

Nets vs. Heat spread: Brooklyn -5

Nets vs. Heat over-under: 230 points

Nets vs. Heat money line: Brooklyn -200, Miami +170

BKN: Nets are 4-0 ATS in their last four Saturday games

MIA: Heat is 4-0 ATS in their last four games as home underdogs

Why the Nets can cover

Forward Kevin Durant is a pure scorer. The 12-time All-Star selection has an elite offensive skillset, scoring from all over the floor. He is averaging 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Durant is also shooting 37 percent from 3-point land. The two-time NBA champion has posted 30-plus points in three straight games. On March 23, Durant produced 35 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Guard Patty Mills provides Brooklyn with a fantastic scoring option off the bench. Mills is a quick, combo guard who can find his own shot. The Saint Mary's product is logging 12.1 points, 2.3 assists and makes 41 percent of his attempts from downtown. On March 21, Mills notched 13 points, three rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers.

Why the Heat can cover

Butler (questionable, ankle) produces at a high level on both ends of the floor. He is an elite defender with an all-around offensive game. The Marquette product isn't a great 3-point shooter but is fearless when driving down the lane, using his strength to finish strong in the paint. Butler averages 21.4 points, six rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In his last outing, the six-time All-Star posted 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Center Bam Adebayo is a bruiser, bullying opposing players in the paint. The 2017 first-round pick plays solid defense, using his length to affect and alter shots. Adebayo logs 19.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The 2020 All-Star selection has scored 20-plus in three of his last seven games. On March 11, Adebayo had 30 points, 17 rebounds and three steals.

How to make Heat vs. Nets picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting 231 combined points. It's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Nets vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.