The Denver Nuggets (51-25) hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (41-35) on Friday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are 25-12 at home, while the Nuggets are 19-18 on the road. Denver saw its four game winning streak snapped on Thursday in 107-88 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans where they were without All-Star center Nikola Jokic. Phoenix is riding a three game winning streak after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 107-100 on Wednesday. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (illness) and Michael Porter Jr. (heel) are listed as doubtful and Jokic (calf) is probable for the Nuggets.

Suns vs. Nuggets spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Nuggets over/under: 227 points

Suns vs. Nuggets money line: Phoenix -355, Denver +278

What you need to know about the Suns

Phoenix netted a 107-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and had 29 points and 5 assists. Kevin Durant added 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The Suns have a clean injury report and are getting healthy just in time for what they hope will be a deep postseason run. Phoenix sits in fourth place in the Western Conference standings and has a 2.5-game cushion in the race to avoid the play-in tournament. As it stands, the Suns may meet up with the Nuggets in the second round of the NBA playoffs if both teams win their first series.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, Denver lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home by a decisive 107-88 margin. Small forward Michael Porter Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes with 5-for-15 shooting including an 0-for-7 mark from 3-point land.

The Nuggets were without MVP candidate Nikola Jokic against the Pelicans, and it showed. Denver clearly struggled to replace the two-time reigning MVP's production (24.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game), but it was his leadership and court awareness that the Nuggets most sorely missed. Jokic is nursing a calf injury, but is expected to play against Phoenix on Friday.

