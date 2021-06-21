The roster for Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics this summer continues to take shape. Fresh off of a disappointing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant is expected to commit to the team, as is Nets guard James Harden, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Durant has ample Olympic experience, as he won a gold medal with Team USA at both the 2012 Olympics in London and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janerio. Harden was also a member of the 2012 team.

The addition of both Harden and Durant will obviously be a big boost to the roster. Durant, specifically, is one of the best pure scorers in basketball history and also one of the most prolific scorers in Olympic history. He currently sits just 25 points shy of Carmelo Anthony's Olympic scoring record. In addition to Durant and Harden, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal have all also committed to the team. Given the players that have already committed, it sure doesn't seem like the team will have a problem putting up points.

This summer, Team USA will be seeking its fourth consecutive gold medal, after taking home the gold in 2008, 2012, and 2016. The team will be led by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is the successor to Mike Krzyzewski. Popovich previously won a bronze medal as an assistant coach under Larry Brown at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Training camp for Team USA is scheduled to begin on July 6 in Las Vegas, with the Olympics set to start on July 23 in Tokyo. The group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament will run from July 25 to Aug. 1, and the knockout stage will run from Aug. 3-7.

Eight players have now committed to play for the team, which leaves four remaining spots to be filled from the 57-man preliminary roster announced back in March. The full roster for the team is expected to be set by the end of June.