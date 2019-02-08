2019 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins pick Dwayne Haskins, Raiders land two pass catchers

The Dolphins are in an interesting place. They've started what looks like a clear rebuild, and they're doing so with a new coach and less cooks in the front-office kitchen.

I don't think all that precludes them from taking a quarterback in the first round of this draft, even if they're expecting to be bad in 2019. Dwayne Haskins is the signal-caller you want if you're willing to be patient.

As for the Raiders, they need an outside pass rusher and young, talented receivers. That's essentially what they target in the first round of this mock.

1. Arizona Cardinals

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State. Toyed with the idea of Josh Allen at No. 1, but until he blows the doors off Lucas Oil Stadium at the combine, Bosa is back to the top spot.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky. 49ers fans would be pleased with Allen at No. 2, and edge rusher is a big need for San Francisco. With more consistent hand work, Allen can be a superb pro.

3. New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama. Williams is trending toward being a top-5 lock, all he needs to do is have a respectable combine performance. The Jets go with the best-player-available approach here instead of filling an immediate need.

4. Oakland Raiders

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson. I can envision Mike Mayock being enamored with Ferrell's length, athleticism, and developing arsenal of pass-rushing moves. The Raiders need to find a replacement for Khalil Mack, and Ferrell is a good prospect to jump into his position on the outside.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU. No nonsense pick here for Tampa. Williams has the height, length, ball skills and athleticism to be the top cornerback for the Buccaneers immediately.

6. New York Giants

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston. Back to the Giants not taking a quarterback and letting it ride with Eli for another season. GM Dave Gettleman loves defensive tackles, and Oliver is too talented to pass on here.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State. More defensive linemen for Jacksonville? Yep. The contracts for Malik Jackson and Marcell Dareus aren't team-friendly anymore, and Calais Campbell is in his mid-30s. Simmons and Taven Bryan are the future up front for the Jaguars. In this scenario, Nick Foles is signed in free agency.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (via MOCK TRADE with Detroit)

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma. Zac Taylor was just named head coach in Cincinnati, and he's fresh off a season with former Air Raid quarterback Jared Goff. The Bengals have Andy Dalton but are desperately in need of a jolt of excitement. All those reasons represent the justification behind this trade up for this quarterback.

9. Buffalo Bills

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida. This could be Jonah Williams (who has ties with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll). Or Dalton Risner. But GM Brandon Beane was in Carolina when the Panthers picked large, overpowering mauler Daryl Williams and got quality returns from him at right tackle. Taylor is in that mold.

10. Denver Broncos

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri. Staying put and landing Lock would be a nice development for John Elway's Broncos. Lock is vastly experienced and improved his skills inside the pocket each season at Missouri. Also, he has a gigantic arm.

11. Detroit Lions (via MOCK TRADE with Cincinnati)

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State. After sliding back from No. 8, the Lions are still able to land a highly-sought-after pass rusher in Sweat, who's incredibly long at 6-6 with nearly 36-inch arms. He plays with a high motor and converts speed to power on the outside. Detroit gets a third, sixth, and seventh in this trade with the Bengals.

12. Green Bay Packers

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida. I. Can't. Stop. Mocking. Polite. To. The. Packers. It's a glorious fit. Polite can be a 30-plays-per-game stud on the outside and pin his ears back as a speedy, bendy pass rusher.

13. Miami Dolphins

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State. So, if the Dolphins are cool with not winning 10-plus games in 2018, with the inexperienced but super-talented Haskins they plan for the long-term future at the game's most important position.

14. Atlanta Falcons

Zach Allen, DL/EDGE, Boston College. Haven't seen this pairing in many mocks, but I kinda like it. Allen can play inside or rush from the outside and set a strong edge in Dan Quinn's system.

15. Washington Redskins

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke. To me, this is too early to pick Jones, but he is a consummate West Coast Offense quarterback and that's what Jay Gruden runs. Washington has to think about the future at quarterback.

16. Carolina Panthers

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama. The Panthers have to better protect Cam Newton. Plain and simple. Williams is the most fundamentally sound offensive lineman in this class. Play him at right tackle or left tackle. He'll lock it down.

17. Cleveland Browns

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma. Teams seemingly love insane timed speed when selecting receivers inside Round 1, and I'm assuming Brown runs somewhere around 4.40 at the combine. He's tiny but a nuanced route runner and can play outside.

18. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State. Awesome match here. The Vikings have an $84 million investment to protect in Kirk Cousins and Risner can start and play well at any of the five offensive line spots.

19. Tennessee Titans

Rashan Gary, EDGE/DL, Michigan. The Titans could use another outside pass rusher, and another penetrator next to Jurrell Casey would be helped. Enter Gary, a defensive end/defensive tackle hybrid with freakish athletic talent.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Devin White, LB, LSU. Dream come true for Pittsburgh. While secondary may be a bigger need, White is the game-changing linebacker the Steelers also desperately must acquire on defense.

21. Seattle Seahawks

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State. The Seahawks are enamored with bendy edge rushers who're plus athletes. That's the type of player Burns is. With more weight on his tall frame, which should give him more power, he can be a double-digit sack guy every year.

22. Baltimore Ravens

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State. The Ravens have to give Lamar Jackson some new weapons. Harmon is a big, physical but smooth athlete on the outside with tremendous ball-tracking ability.

23. Houston Texans

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State. The Texans might need to move up to get Dillard. Not in this mock. He falls into their lap. Right tackle or left tackle. It doesn't matter. He's represents the start of the talent infusion Houston needs up front.

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago)

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa. Hockenson is arguably the best receiving tight end in this class ... oh and he's definitely the best blocker. Jon Gruden and Co. will love the young tight end's versatility. So will Derek Carr.

25. Kansas City Chiefs (via MOCK TRADE with Philadelphia)

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington. As I wrote earlier this week, the Chiefs may have to get aggressive on draft night to land Murphy. So Andy Reid calls up his old buddy Doug Pederson, and the two sides agree to a deal. Murphy is a play-maker because of his athleticism and he can man up anywhere.

26. Indianapolis Colts

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson. Having a stellar nose tackle who can generate some pass rush would certainly not hurt the Colts' base 3-4 defense. Lawrence is a mammoth defender with a refined game. He'd free even more room for Darius Leonard.

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas)

A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss. Two pass catchers for Oakland? Why not? Brown would fit in Jon Gruden's West Coast Offense because he's outstanding after the catch, and he has the body and ball skills to thrive in contested-catch situations too.

28. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson. Wilkins could become a star quickly on the same defensive line as Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram. He can one-gap, two-gap, and showed off serious pass-rush ability in 2018.

29. Philadelphia Eagles (via MOCK TRADE with Kansas City)

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss. Somewhat of a fall for Metcalf, but the neck injury and his lack of ability to run a full route tree are the reasons. The Eagles could be interested in more receiving weapons for Carson Wentz. Philadelphia gets Kansas City's third in this deal.

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans)

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa. How about some 12 personnel -- one running back, two tight ends, two receivers -- for the Packers in 2019, featuring Jimmy Graham and Fant as viable pass-catching options? Good luck covering those two down the seam and in the red zone.

31. Los Angeles Rams

Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma. The Rams have to invest in the future of their offensive line despite having 2018 draft picks Joseph Noteboom and Brian Allen waiting in the wings. Ford could be a replacement for Rodger Saffold if he leaves in free agency, then ultimately play one of the tackle positions after Andrew Whitworth retires.

32. New England Patriots

Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State. Wait, not a small, slot receiver for New England? And don't they still have the rights to Josh Gordon? Bill Belichick surprises with a 6-6, 220-pound speedster with frightening jump-ball skills in Butler.