2019 NFL Draft: The four best prospect-team pairings that would likely require trading up

Throughout NFL Draft history, there are a countless number of ideal prospect-team pairings that never materialize because teams aren't able or are unwilling to trade up for a specific player in the first round.

Also, there are many awesome prospect-team pairings that have materialized after clubs have been able to strike a deal to get their guy, like the Jets and Darrelle Revis in 2007, Earl Thomas and the Seahawks in 2009, Julio Jones and the Falcons in 2011, and a boatload of quarterbacks.

Let's look at some ideal prospect-team pairings for the 2019 NFL Draft, and identify who those clubs will likely have to move in front of to pick those highly sought after prospects.

Ideal fit: QB Dwayne Haskins and Redskins

Haskins is about as NFL ready as you can be as a quarterback prospect who has only one year of starting experience under his belt. That doesn't mean he's ready to thrive as a full-time starter as a rookie in the pros. However, Jay Gruden's West Coast Offense that prioritizes short, horizontal passing and calm play from within the pocket from its quarterback is precisely the type of offense Haskins should want to play in at the next level.

He loves hanging within the confines of his tackles and proved capable of accentuating yards after the catch in Ohio State's quick passing game in 2018 with pinpoint accuracy to the short and intermediate levels.

MUST MOVE AHEAD OF: Broncos at No. 10

The Redskins have the 15th pick. The Broncos at No. 10, Bengals at No. 11, and Dolphins at No. 13 could all presumably be in the quarterback market come draft time. Yes, Alex Smith is still under contract for at least two more seasons in Washington, but if Redskins management wants to plan ahead, making a jump for a quarterback like Haskins wouldn't be the worst idea even if the coaching staff plans to sit him at the start of his NFL career.

The Bills at No. 9 seem like a prime trade-down candidate, and if three or four of the top edge rushers are gone by the time the Lions go on the clock at No. 8, they seem like a club that would be interested in moving back, so interested trade partners have a good chance to arise for Washington if it wants to make an aggressive move to land Haskins. Remember, of the 11 quarterbacks who've gone in the first round the past three drafts, 10 were selected by a team that traded up into that spot, and the other (Baker Mayfield) went No. 1 overall.

Ideal fit: CB Byron Murphy and Chiefs

The Chiefs, man ... their defense needs work. Up front, they have three studs in Justin Houston, (impending free agent), Dee Ford, and interior rusher Chris Jones. Once you move past the defensive line, essentially all positions could use upgrades, particularly in the secondary from anyone not named Eric Berry.

The Marcus Peters trade may have been a necessity due to locker-room issues, but there were gaping holes in the secondary all year, and when the season was on the line in the AFC title game, the defensive backs couldn't get a stop in overtime. Murphy is a spring-loaded, play-making cornerback with smaller size which could lead to him falling out of the top half of Round 1, thereby placing the Washington Huskies standout in striking distance for a team picking near the end of the first round like the Chiefs.

He's going to measure in under 6-foot and (well) under 200 pounds at the combine, but his athleticism and lightning quick play-recognition skills neutralize his lack of ideal height or weight, and even if he plays the slot on occasion, the slot corner position is more vital than ever.

MUST MOVE AHEAD OF: Steelers at No. 20

The Chiefs have the 29th pick. Like the Chiefs, the Steelers are an offensively explosive team in need of defensive rebuilding on the back end. Joe Haden performed admirably since making the short drive from Cleveland to Pittsburgh at the start of the 2017 season, but he's turning 30 in April.

Pittsburgh will almost assuredly be in the market to snag a cornerback early in the draft, and right now, in early February, it's safe to assume that if Murphy were available at No. 20, he'd be strongly considered. Therefore, the Chiefs, a franchise that clearly just had its Super Bowl window open thanks largely in part to the magical powers of Patrick Mahomes, could be enticed enough to make a play for Murphy and trade with the Titans at No. 19, a team without a clear-cut need, or the Vikings at No. 18, if their offensive lineman of choice is unavailable.

Also, the Colts at No. 26 and Eagles at No. 25 pose a threat to anyone picking later who's interested in cornerback prospects. Both of those 2018 playoff teams lack a true star in their cornerback room. Also, for Philadelphia, Ronald Darby's a free agent. For Indy, Pierre Desir is set to hit free agency.

Ideal fit: OT Andre Dillard and Texans

The Texans offensive line is in shambles. Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times (!) in 2018, a figure that led the league. His sack percentage was over 10 percent. You never want your quarterback with a sack percentage even close to 10 percent. Houston's blocking unit needs upgrades at essentially every position. Dillard will enter the league as a long-time stud at right tackle, and while antiquated thinking deems that spot less valuable than left tackle. It's not. You simply need two high-caliber blockers on either edge in today's NFL.

Dillard's a strong and athletic pass-blocking specialist -- thanks to his time in Washington State's Air Raid system -- and the Texans love chucking it downfield, as evidenced by Watson finishing in 11th in Next Gen Stat's Intended Air Yards (8.8) metric in his second NFL season.

MUST MOVE AHEAD OF: Vikings at No. 18

The Texans have the 23rd pick. You know another team with huge offensive line problems that's even more financially invested in its quarterback than Houston is with Watson? Yeah, the Vikings. Whether they like it or not -- and Kirk Cousins was far from brutal in 2018 -- the Vikings will have Cousins as their starter for the next two seasons. And, really, it's not ridiculous at all for them to still fully believe in themselves as a serious Super Bowl contender, as they're just one year removed from playing in the NFC title game.

Minnesota drafted right tackle Brian O'Neill in the second round of the 2018 Draft, but former free-agent acquisition Riley Reiff has been disappointing on the left side. Neither of those two players should preclude the Vikings from seriously considering Dillard (or any blocker) in Round 1 this year. The Seahawks, who sit two spots ahead of the Texans at No. 21, have had offensive line issues for years, too. Houston would likely have to jump into the Browns' spot at No. 17 overall to land Dillard.

Ideal fit: DT Dexter Lawrence or DT Jerry Tillery and Chargers

Ok, so not one, exact prospect here. But the Chargers need to get Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa a super-talented interior disruptor so they're not double-teamed on what seems like every other pass-rushing snap.

If they're interested in straight-up girth, then we're talking Lawrence here, Clemson's 6-5ish, 340ish pound monster of a nose tackle with plus athleticism and plenty of pass-rushing moves. While not as wide, Notre Dame star Tillery's quite the imposing inside defender too at around 6-7 and 305 pounds with lead pipes for hands and a motor that never stops humming.

Either prospect would considerably boost the versatility of the Chargers defensive efforts.

MUST MOVE AHEAD OF: Eagles at No. 25

The Chargers have the 28th pick. The Eagles were listed above as a team that should be on the radar to pick a cornerback in Round 1. But you have to prepare yourself for a multitude of domino effects in the draft, and if Philadelphia doesn't love the cornerback board when it goes on the clock in the first round, defensive line could be the next priority.

Fletcher Cox is a superstar in his prime, and Tim Jernigan is a quality backup. But the Eagles need more youthful juice on their interior, especially with Michael Bennett (who plays everywhere) already 33 years old. The Colts at No. 26 and Raiders at No. 27 could also be peeking around at defensive tackles too, so if the Chargers want what could be the final piece to the puzzle on defense in either Lawrence or Tillery, a trade with, say, Baltimore at No. 22 may have to go down.