Whether or not Kayla Harrison is the greatest women's mixed martial artist after beating Amanda Nunes is a debate to be had after UFC 334, but there might not be a more decorated or accomplished combat sports athlete on the planet.

Harrison could've retired after undergoing career-threatening neck surgery in January, leaving a legacy for the ages. She had already won two Olympic gold medals in Judo, a UFC championship and two PFL tournaments. But the allure of beating the MMA G.O.A.T. was too great to ignore. In the end, Harrison successfully closed the door on a nearly decade-long chapter with Nunes.

Harrison was likely leading the scorecards by the time Round 4 started, but she looked incredibly fatigued with the outcome still in doubt. Nunes' largely fruitless efforts to grapple with Harrison had at least zapped the champion's energy. But just when it looked like Nunes could start turning the corner, Harrison found her opportunity.

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Nunes gave up her back for a mere moment, and Harrison lunged. Like a lion to a gazelle, Harrison instantly snatched the neck of "The Lioness." Harrison had Nunes' neck before they even hit the mat, and Nunes quickly tapped.

"I think I'm still in shock..." Harrison told UFC commentator Joe Rogan during her post-fight interview.

"I was sexually abused at a young age. Statistically, I'm not supposed to be here. If you told me at 16 that this would be my life, I would never believe you."

Harrison had seriously considered retiring after surgery in January, which delayed their fight originally scheduled for UFC 324. On top of that, Harrison, a former lightweight, undergoes serious weight cuts to make the bantamweight championship limit. She's previously suggested that the weight cuts are taking years off her life. After an achievement she likely won't top, Harrison didn't have a clear plan for her fighting future.

"I have a lot of decisions to make when I get home," Harrison said. "Every time I cut weight, I say never again. So we'll see. I definitely have some injuries after that fight that I'll need to heal up."

Harrison and Nunes have been circling each other ever since Harrison joined American Top Team, the same gym that helped Nunes become a two-division champion in 2018. Eventually, Nunes left ATT and started her own camp, uncomfortable training with someone who was after her dominion.

Harrison improved to 20-1 with the win, spoiling Nunes' homecoming after a three-year retirement.