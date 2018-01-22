2018 Super Bowl odds, line: Eagles are big underdogs again, this time against Patriots

For the third straight game in the NFL playoffs, the Eagles will be underdogs. And this time around, it will be on the biggest stage possible, with Philadelphia opening as a pretty large underdog to the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

According to multiple sportsbooks, the Patriots will open up as 5.5-point favorites over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Initially, the Eagles were believed to be a full touchdown underdog to New England on the look-ahead line from William Hill. But after stomping out the Vikings in the NFC Championship game, the Eagles got a little bit more respect.

The Las Vegas Westgate moved the Eagles to +5.5, with an over-under of 47.5.

Bovada.lv, William Hill and BetDSI.com all have the Patriots -5.5.

That shouldn't be surprising: the Patriots are one of the most public teams in the NFL. They routinely attract a ton of money from Joe Gambler, and in an event like the Super Bowl, there will be plenty of cash on New England.

It is certainly noteworthy that the Vikings would have been only 3-point dogs to the Patriots, but home-field advantage came into play in a big way in that situation. Philadelphia dominated Minnesota -- the Patriots barely squeaked by the Jaguars at home, needing to overcome a 10-point deficit in order to beat Jacksonville.

Expect this line to move pretty heavily. It wouldn't be surprising to see heavy action on the Eagles push it down closer to a field goal, because the Eagles are that good. Even without Carson Wentz, they're a capable club, having played very well against the Falcons and Vikings with Nick Foles under center.

But, it also wouldn't be surprising to see the Patriots closer to a touchdown favorite. They have Brady and Bill Belichick and should get Rob Gronkowski back from a concussion with two weeks to go before the Super Bowl. One would presume Brady's hand injury won't be an issue either.

When these two teams last met in the Super Bowl, way back in February of 2005, the Patriots were 7-point favorites against Philadelphia and would end up winning 24-21.