2019 Super Bowl jerseys: Road whites for Patriots, blue-and-yellow throwback uniforms for Rams

When the Super Bowl kicks off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the Rams will have a new name but an old look. Back in 2000, the St. Louis Rams won the Super Bowl wearing some sweet blue-and-yellow uniforms. Nineteen years later, the Rams are back in the big game and again trying to take down the Patriots, and they'll do it decked out in blue and yellow for Super Bowl LIII, which you can stream it right here on CBSSports.com or on CBS All Access.

The Rams announced that they'll wearing their throwback uniforms in Super Bowl LIII on the heels of their 26-23 win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFC title game, marking the seventh time the team will have worn its classic threads this season.

Oh by the way...



🗣 WE WEARING THROWBACKS AT THE SUPER BOWL! pic.twitter.com/MfHN6W0k4T — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 21, 2019

The Patriots will reportedly wear their road white uniforms, which is a familiar sight for them in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots will wear their white road jerseys in Super Bowl LIII, according to a club official. The team is 3-2 in Super Bowls when wearing its white jerseys. The Rams are wearing their throwback uniform in the Super Bowl. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 22, 2019

Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis in 2016, the Rams have re-embraced the color scheme they owned from 1973-1999, using the yellow and blue jerseys for six different home games -- including their divisional round win over the Dallas Cowboys -- in 2018. One of the last times the traditional design was used as the Rams' main uniform, the team captured Super Bowl XXXIV as "The Greatest Show on Turf."

The Rams' base colors remain a darker blue, gold and white, but special occasions call for special outfits, and there is none more special in L.A. than the throwback. The club was able to choose its jerseys for Super Bowl LIII because the NFC had previously been designated as this year's home team.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here.