2020 Pro Bowl: Russell Wilson gives up starting NFC spot to Drew Brees as retirement decision looms

Just hours before the 2020 Pro Bowl kicked off, an important starting lineup decision was made. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is giving up his starting NFC quarterback spot to Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints

Wilson is making his seventh Pro Bowl appearance, while the 41-year-old Brees is making his 13th appearance. This is an important development because it could be the last time we see Brees make an NFL start.

For the first time in his career, Brees is considering hanging up the cleats for good. On Saturday, he told reporters at the Pro Bowl that he's not yet ready to make a decision regarding whether he'll return for a 20th season.

"I'm really waiting until football is totally done," Brees told nola.com on Saturday. "Obviously being here, I'm just very much focused on my family and this opportunity to be be around the guys, playing the game. Then, I'll kind of lay low for a little bit, get away and then assess. I kind of have a process in mind. And I'll give it a month or so."

Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 11 games this season. A thumb injury knocked him out for five games, which marked his first multi-game absence since 2003. Brees has thrown for more yards and touchdowns than any other player in NFL history, and while this season was ended by the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round, Brees might be feeling as though he's done enough to feel comfortable riding off into the sunset.

Does Wilson know something that we don't, or is he just simply tipping his hat to someone who has admitted he could be playing in his last Pro Bowl?

"I have never been in the situation where I was mulling over the thought of (returning)," Brees said. "To me, each one of these contracts, I don't know how many it's been with the Saints, I've played with them 14 years, each one, it's not a matter of if it gets done, it's when. At this stage of my career, it's not a given that I'm coming back every year, but when that time comes, I'll always be a Saint."