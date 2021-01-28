Andy Reid was looked upon for two decades as the head coach who couldn't win a world championship, the Marty Schottheimer of his generation. Reid crushed the Schottheimer hex last season, winning his first Super Bowl tile with the Kansas City Chiefs in his 21st season -- the longest tenure for a head coach before his first Super Bowl championship in NFL history.

Not only does Reid have a Super Bowl championship under his belt, but the Chiefs head coach is going for his second Super Bowl title this year. With Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback, Reid will seemingly have plenty of opportunities to win more championships over the next decade -- climbing his way up the NFL ranks as one of the greatest head coaches ever.

Mahomes thinks so highly of Reid, the Chiefs quarterback even admitted when he signed his record-setting contract last year that Reid told him he's not planning on an early retirement -- a key factor in Mahomes committing to the franchise.

"He told me he's not trying to leave anytime soon! He's all in," Mahomes said to CBS Sports back in July. "He loves this game. He loves everything about it. The family atmosphere that he has with everybody is special. You see the amount of plays he draws up on a daily basis and he's showing me -- you know his fire is still burning bright and he's not trying to dim out any time soon."

There's no telling what Reid and Mahomes can accomplish over the next decade together, as a second Super Bowl championship is up on the table next week. Here's what a second Super Bowl title would mean for Reid's legacy as the Chiefs head coach would enter the conversation of one of the five greatest head coaches in NFL history with a victory.

Elite list of coaches to win consecutive Super Bowls

A Super Bowl victory for the Chiefs would be the second consecutive for the franchise, making Reid just the seventh coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls -- joining Vince Lombardi, Don Shula, Chuck Noll, Jimmy Johnson, Mike Shanahan and Bill Belichick. A very impressive list of coaches, especially since Lombardi, Shula, Noll, and Belichick are considered amongst the top-five coaches of all time.

Reid -- already sixth all-time in coaching victories -- would just be the 14th coach to win two Super Bowl titles. He would join Belichick, Shula and Landry as the only head coaches to win 200 regular season games and two Super Bowl titles.

Fourth all-time in postseason wins

Reid has 17 postseason victories in his career, tied with Joe Gibbs for fourth-most in NFL history. A victory in Super Bowl LV would put Reid in sole possession of fourth on the all-time postseason win list (18), trailing only Belichick (31), Landry (20) and Shula (19).

To put this in perspective, Belichick has coached 26 years, Landry 29 and Shula 33. Reid will be completing his 22nd season as head coach and three more wins next year would put him second all-time in playoff victories. The only coach ahead of him would be Belichick.

Fifth-most combined victories

Reid has 238 career combined victories in the regular season and postseason, which is the fifth-most in NFL history. A Super Bowl victory will give him 239, which is still 31 behind Landry (270) for fourth on the all-time list. Only Shula (347), George Halas (324), Belichick (311) and Landry (270) are ahead of Reid for most victories by a coach in NFL history -- all are in the Hall of Fame or will be.

Winning multiple Super Bowls with second franchise -- with a twist

Reid has taken the Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl appearances after taking the initial franchise he coached to a Super Bowl (Philadelphia Eagles in the 2004 season), joining Shula as the only coaches in NFL history to take the first franchise he coached to a Super Bowl and take the second franchise to multiple Super Bowls. Shula took the Baltimore Colts to the Super Bowl in the 1968 season and the Miami Dolphins to the Super Bowl in the 1971 and 1972 seasons -- and actually took the Dolphins to the Super Bowl five times.

If Reid wins Super Bowl LV, he'll join Shula as the only coaches to take the first franchise he coached to the Super Bowl and win multiple Super Bowls with the second franchise (Shula won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins in the 1972 and 1973 seasons).

So where would Reid rank on the all-time list?

Reid still has a lot of work to do in order to catch Belichick if he wins a second Super Bowl title, but the Chiefs head coach will have as many championships as Shula and Landry. Reid is behind them on the all-time wins list -- so he has some work to accomplish there -- but he certainly belongs in the conversation as a top five all-time coach.

Noll has four Super Bowls while Lombardi has five championships. Bill Walsh has three Super Bowls in 10 years while Joe Gibbs has three in 16 seasons (winning each one with a different quarterback). Paul Brown has seven championships (four in the All-American Football Conference) while George Halas and Curly Lambeau have six. Guy Chamberlin has four titles in six seasons, but all of them are in the 1920s.

Reid isn't ahead of Belichick, Lombardi, Shula or Landry. The debate starts where Reid ranks with Walsh and Gibbs amongst coaches in the Super Bowl era and Lambeau and Halas amongst coaches in the NFL Championship era.

Reid is certainly one of the 10 best coaches in NFL history, but a second Super Bowl title -- combined with ranking sixth on the all-time regular season wins list and fourth on the all-time postseason victories list -- puts him ahead of Walsh and Gibbs (longevity does play a factor). Let's not forget Reid had a tremendous amount of success with the first franchise he coached for 14 seasons in Philadelphia.

Lambeau coached 40 seasons and Halas coached 33, so they had plenty of opportunities to pad their stats in the NFL Championship era. This is a tough call where Reid ranks amongst the greatest coaches ever, but a second title puts Reid in the conversation with Lambeau and Halas. He already has 28 more wins than Noll and coached only 10 more games. Where Noll and Reid rank is an interesting debate, although Noll is ahead of him at the moment -- even if Reid wins a second Super Bowl.

Reid is certainly a top-eight coach in NFL history and will have chances to add to his win total -- and championships -- over the next several seasons with Mahomes as his quarterback. Don't be surprised if Reid enters the top five on the all-time list soon.