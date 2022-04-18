The NFL draft has become a legitimate gambling event. There are props for which players will be selected with the first few picks, props for the first player selected at a certain position of course Over/Unders for players' draft positions. If you haven't dabbled in NFL draft betting before, then you absolutely should. And you've come to the right place for an opinion.

When it comes to the best time to place these bets, there's no right answer. You can find great value on a player's Over/Under draft position right now if he ends up becoming a late riser or falls for whatever reason. I like to lock in some bets early, and then revisit the lines the week of the draft. Below, we are going to list pick props, positional props and then Over/Under draft position props for certain players -- all coming from Caesars Sportsbook. At the bottom, we also will list five of our favorite props you should consider.

NFL draft pick props

First overall pick

Aidan Hutchinson (-220)

Travon Walker (+140)

Ikem Ekwonu (+1200)

Evan Neal (+1400)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+2500)

Malik Willis (+3000)

Second overall pick

Aidan Hutchinson (+170)

Travon Walker (+275)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+275)

Malik Willis (+700)

Ahmad Gardner (+800)

Ikem Ekwonu (+1500)

Evan Neal (+1500)

Third overall pick

Ikem Ekwonu (+180)

Evan Neal (+300)

Travon Walker (+550)

Ahmad Gardner (+600)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+800)

Kyle Hamilton (+1000)

Fourth overall pick

Kayvon Thibodeaux (+225)

Ahmad Gardner (+350)

Travon Walker (+400)

Jermaine Johnson II (+430)

Kyle Hamilton (+1000)

Evan Neal (+1000)

Odds of being a top-five pick

DL Travon Walker (-800)

OL Ikem Ekwonu (-300)

OL Evan Neal (-275)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (-125)

CB Ahmad Gardner (+130)

S Kyle Hamilton (+225)

OL Charles Cross (+250)

QB Malik Willis (+300)

DE Jermaine Johnson II (+325)

QB Kenny Pickett (+700)

WR Garrett Wilson (+750)

WR Drake London (+750)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (+1500)

NFL draft position props

First quarterback drafted

Malik Willis (-130)

Kenny Pickett (+130)

Desmond Ridder (+1000)

Matt Corral (+2500)

First running back drafted

Breece Hall (-225)

Kenneth Walker III (+150)

Isaiah Spiller (+900)

Kyren Williams (+2500)

Brian Robinson Jr (+2500)

Dameon Pierce (+2500)

First offensive lineman drafted

Ikem Ekwonu (-180)

Evan Neal (+150)

Charles Cross (+900)

Trevor Penning (+3000)

First cornerback drafted

Ahmad Gardner (-400)

Derek Stingley Jr. (+280)

Trent McDuffie (+1200)

Andrew Booth (+5000)

First wide receiver drafted

Garrett Wilson (+135)

Drake London (+140)

Jameson Williams (+300)

Treylon Burks (+1200)

Chris Olave (+2000)

NFL draft player props

QB Desmond Ridder draft position:

Over 30.5 (-115)

Under 30.5 (-115)

QB Malik Willis draft position:

Over 9.5 (-140)

Under 9.5 (+110)

CB Derek Stingley Jr. draft position:

Over 10.5 (+120)

Under 10.5 (-150)

S Kyle Hamilton draft position:

Over 9.5 (-160)

Under 9.5 (+130)

WR Jameson Williams draft position:

Over 11.5 (-180)

Under 11.5 (+150)

DL Travon Walker draft position:

Over 3.5 (+190)

Under 3.5 (-240)

CB Ahmad Gardner draft position:

Over 7.5 (+120)

Under 7.5 (-150)

OL Charles Cross draft position:

Over 7.5 (-145)

Under 7.5 (+115)

WR Treylon Burks draft position:

Over 22.5 (-115)

Under 22.5 (-115)

WR Garrett Wilson draft position:

Over 10.5 (+105)

Under 10.5 (-135)

DL Jordan Davis draft position:

Over 14.5 (-140)

Under 14.5 (+110)

WR Chris Olave draft position:

Over 17.5 (-115)

Under 17.5 (-115)

OL Evan Neal draft position:

Over 4.5 (-140)

Under 4.5 (+110)

OL Ikem Ekwonu draft position:

Over 3.5 (-130)

Under 3.5 (+100)

OL Trevor Penning draft position:

Over 16.5 (+110)

Under 16.5 (-140)

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux draft position:

Over 5.5 (+110)

Under 5.5 (-140)

DL Aidan Hutchinson draft position:

Over 1.5 (+130)

Under 1.5 (-190)

QB Kenny Pickett draft position:

Over 10.5 (-170)

Under 10.5 (+140)

DL Jermaine Johnson draft position:

Over 9.5 (+120)

Under 9.5 (-150)

WR Drake London draft position:

Over 10.5 (-125)

Under 10.5 (-105)

Five bets to consider

Kayvon Thibodeaux top five pick (-125)

Thibodeaux was once the consensus No. 1 overall pick in mock drafts. Now, you won't find many mock drafts that have him going that high. Still, I think he's going to be a top five pick. Four of our five CBS Sports NFL Draft experts have him being selected in the top five, and so do I. I don't see much value in most "X player to be a top five pick" props, but Thibodeaux is one I'll place with this number.

Second overall pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux (+275)

I like Thibodeaux as a top five pick more than boxing myself in at No. 2 overall, but I'd throw a bit on this number. Maybe steam picks up on him to the Detroit Lions in the next few weeks and I look smart.

Garrett Wilson first WR off the board (+135)

Wilson should be the first receiver taken in just about any mock draft you look at. I was surprised to see this at +135.

Garrett Wilson draft position: Under 10.5 (-125)

I mocked Wilson to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall, and I've noticed that's where our draft experts are now leaning as well. If he falls past them, the New York Jets could grab him at No. 10 overall. The Jets have two picks in the top 10, and hopefully one of those will be used on a receiver.

Kenny Pickett first QB off the board (+130)

FYI, this is more of a flier. The quarterback class is interesting in many different ways. It's unknown which team will take the first signal-caller, and it's just as unknown who that quarterback will be. At this point, I don't think the Lions are taking a quarterback at No. 2 overall. Barring trade, that means the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 overall may be the first team to take a quarterback. I don't think this is as sure of a thing as many mock artists are saying, but it would shock no one to see Carolina go this route.

If Matt Rhule does take a quarterback, it will be between Willis and Pickett. Willis has the upside, but Pickett is more accurate. Rhule also recruited Pickett at Temple, and he had committed to go there for a minute. That connection is enough for me to consider this option at plus money.