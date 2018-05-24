49ers reveal throwback jerseys from 1994 Super Bowl season, will wear them twice in 2018
Jerry Rice showed up for the unveiling of the Niners' awesome throwbacks
On Wednesday evening, the San Francisco 49ers revealed throwback uniforms they'll be wearing (twice) during the upcoming 2018 season. They should look familiar to any Niners fan, as well as anyone who was watching football in the early 1990s.
The reason those jerseys look so familiar is because, well, they're the jerseys San Francisco wore during their 1994 run to winning Super Bowl XXIX over the then-San Diego Chargers. Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Ricky Watters, Ken Norton, Eric Davis, Dana Stubblefield, Deion Sanders, Merton Hanks and more romped to a 13-3 season before defeating the Bears, Cowboys, and Chargers to give the 49ers their fifth Super Bowl title.
Now, Jimmy Garoppolo and company will attempt to live up to the expectations set by the team that won in those jerseys 24 years ago.
There's no getting around it: these jerseys are awesome. The drop shadow. The white-on-white look. The minimalist design. Everything about these jerseys is awesome, including the fact that the Niners got Rice to come back and don the look one more time, which set off a chant from the adoring crowd.
Can't wait to see these on the field.
Desperately wish you had a 30-minutes-or-so, daily NFL podcast in your podcast app every morning by 6 a.m.? Put some Pick Six Podcast in your life and join Will Brinson as he breaks down the latest news and notes from around the league, as well as the win totals on a team-by-team schedule. It's a daily dose of football to get you right for that commute or gym trip. Subscribe: via iTunes | via Stitcher | via TuneIn | via Google Play
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: NFL polled public on Kaepernick
Before the 2017 season, the league apparently sought fan input on whether Kaepernick should...
-
Reich not worried about Luck's health
Luck is still recovering from shoulder surgery performed last offseason
-
Analyzing 2019's top DL prospects
Let's peek ahead at the possible headliners in the 2019 draft class of defensive linemen
-
Why the Rams are set up for 2018, beyond
Los Angeles is set up for the long haul according to Gregg Rosenthal of NFL Media
-
POTUS responds to anthem policy
The president appeared to suggest deporting players who protest during the national anthem
-
Over-Unders: 49ers' hype train is wild
San Francisco is great but expecting them to win 10 games is a pretty big stretch