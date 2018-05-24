49ers reveal throwback jerseys from 1994 Super Bowl season, will wear them twice in 2018

On Wednesday evening, the San Francisco 49ers revealed throwback uniforms they'll be wearing (twice) during the upcoming 2018 season. They should look familiar to any Niners fan, as well as anyone who was watching football in the early 1990s.

The reason those jerseys look so familiar is because, well, they're the jerseys San Francisco wore during their 1994 run to winning Super Bowl XXIX over the then-San Diego Chargers. Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Ricky Watters, Ken Norton, Eric Davis, Dana Stubblefield, Deion Sanders, Merton Hanks and more romped to a 13-3 season before defeating the Bears, Cowboys, and Chargers to give the 49ers their fifth Super Bowl title.

Now, Jimmy Garoppolo and company will attempt to live up to the expectations set by the team that won in those jerseys 24 years ago.

There's no getting around it: these jerseys are awesome. The drop shadow. The white-on-white look. The minimalist design. Everything about these jerseys is awesome, including the fact that the Niners got Rice to come back and don the look one more time, which set off a chant from the adoring crowd.

Proud to announce our newest signing. I think this kid could be special? How about the GOAT showing up to unveil our throwbacks. pic.twitter.com/u2ZePx60hq — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) May 24, 2018

Can't wait to see these on the field.

