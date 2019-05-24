Aaron Rodgers got utterly embarrassed by David Bakhtiari during a beer chugging challenge at Bucks game
The Packers quarterback put on a pathetic display, but was it on purpose?
It's usually a pretty bad idea, as a general rule of thumb, to go head-to-head with an offensive lineman in a beer chugging contest. If you're in front of thousands of people it's a really bad idea, and it's an ESPECIALLY bad idea when you are impressively terrible at chugging beer.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers unfortunately found himself in that spot at Thursday's Bucks-Raptors Eastern Conference finals playoff game, and things did not end well for him. Whether he wanted to or not, Rodgers got pitted in a chugging contest with Packers teammate David Bakhtiari and ... well, go ahead and have a look at the result.
Yikes. Not a particularly great showing from the gunslinger.
There's two ways you can choose to look at this debacle. The first is that Rodgers comes off as soft, incapable of chugging a single beer and, maybe worst of all, refusing to show any heart and pride in the attempt. It's the kind of pathetic display that causes a guy to lose a locker room. How can you go to battle beside a guy like that?
The other way of looking at it, however, is that Rodgers intentionally folded in on himself and made himself look like a loser in order to pass the shine to Bakhtiari. If that's the case, it's a selfless veteran move by a quarterback to gas up one of the guys who's enlisted to protect him every weekend.
In any case, these offensive linemen don't often get the chance to seize the spotlight, and Bakhtiari took full advantage. Just a thoroughly dominant performance.
Elsewhere, it appears that Matt Stafford wasn't impressed by Rodgers' showing and he decided to add a little salt to the wound.
A pretty fantastic and subtle troll job by Stafford, but these QBs have to be careful about getting in too deep. Tom Brady is the GOAT for a reason, and you don't want that guy coming after you with a beer in hand.
-
