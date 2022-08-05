A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day.

Of course, Doubs was not the only receiver the Packers drafted this year. They traded up in the second round to land former North Dakota State star Christian Watson with the No. 34 overall pick. But the 6-5, 200-pound wideout with elite speed and athleticism has been on the sidelines for the start of camp with an injury.

Rodgers, though, is not worried about Watson's progress or his ability to pick things up when he does get back on the field.

"It's not a big concern. He's a really smart kid," Rodgers said, per Packers Wire. "He is a smart kid. It'd be nice to get him off the PUP so he could do some of the walkthrough stuff, but he'll be fine. He's super athletic. He went through the entire offseason program with us, the OTAs, minicamp. He's been in my hip pocket, asking questions after periods and during individual time. I'm not worried about him."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As for Watson himself, it seems like he is trying to look at the bright side.

"It's definitely frustrating, but I've tried not to let that affect me too much," Watson said. "There are still things I can do to get better and still be a part of everything, taking mental reps and still being in the playbook. So I try to look at positives and kind of stay away from the negatives."

Both Doubs and Watson have an opportunity to emerge as big parts of the Green Bay offense after the team moved on from both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this offseason. Developing a rapport with and earning trust from Rodgers is a big part of that and Doubs is further along in that department, but it seems like Watson isn't falling too far behind.