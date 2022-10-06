The Green Bay Packers squeaked by the New England Patriots this past Sunday, 27-24, in overtime. While it was surprising Aaron Rodgers and Co. didn't defeat the Bailey Zappe-led Patriots handedly, there were some positive takeaways in the victory that pushed the Packers to 3-1.

The new-look Packers wide receiving corps had their most complete performance of the season. It wasn't perfect by any means, but Allen Lazard caught six passes for 116 yards, Romeo Doubs caught five passes for 47 yards and one touchdown, Randall Cobb recorded three receptions for 42 yards and Christian Watson rushed in a touchdown. The rookies, Doubs and Watson, are making improvements -- which is something Rodgers has noticed. While their development directly affects how far Green Bay goes in 2022, it also directly affects if Rodgers will play in 2023 or retire.

Aaron Rodgers GB • QB • 12 CMP% 69.0 YDs 935 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 7.25 View Profile

Rodgers has said that he probably won't play until he's 45 like Tom Brady, and he strongly considered retirement in both of the past two offseasons. On Wednesday, Rodgers said that watching his young targets develop makes him want to stick around, and he admitted that he can't help but take their development into consideration when it comes to the decision he will make next offseason.

"There's going to be a lot of benefits to be reaped from those guys, I'm sure, long after I'm gone," Rodgers said, via Madison.com. "Look, my decision, when it comes down to it, will be, obviously, the physical part, the mental part, seeing where the team is at. … There's some moving pieces that'll factor in, for sure. But seeing the development of those guys can't help but be a part of the decision."

Watson, who was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is someone the Packers hope can develop into a legitimate starter. He's missed one game this season due to injury, but has caught six of 10 targets for 51 yards and rushed twice for 22 yards and one touchdown. Doubs is the fourth-round, training-camp darling who was actually able to carry his preseason success into the regular season. Through four weeks, he's the Packers' leading receiver, as he's caught 19 of 24 targets for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

As Rodgers said, he wants to reap the benefits from the work that Doubs, Watson and the rest of the young guys are putting in right now. The development of his wide receivers isn't the only facet of Rodgers' upcoming decision, but it is definitely one.