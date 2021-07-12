Aaron Rodgers is still undecided on his immediate future with the Green Bay Packers, and has been noncommittal on whether he'll show up to the team's training camp in two weeks. If Rodgers does indeed request a trade, there aren't a lot of teams in desperate need for a quarterback -- though things could change if the reigning league MVP is available.

The Denver Broncos have a roster capable of making the playoffs, with a glaring hole at quarterback. Rodgers could easily get Denver to compete in a loaded AFC if he is acquired in a trade, and Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller believes a deal could be done.

Miller has more than enough faith in the Broncos' front office.

"First and foremost, I'm comfortable with Drew, I'm comfortable with Teddy. G.P. (George Paton) and John Elway, if A-Rod is out there for us to get him, those are the two guys to have on the job," Miller said to Mike Klis of 9News prior to participating in the Celebrity All-Star Softball Game Sunday. "John Elway, he's done a great job of working the big-time guys before -- Peyton (Manning) and DeMarcus (Lawrence) and Aqib (Talib) -- all these other guys. So if there's a guy to be had, G.P. and John Elway are the two to put on it, if it can be done."

Elway may need Rodgers to patch up his recent history of acquiring quarterbacks. There has been an ever-growing list of failed quarterbacks Elway has selected or signed as general manager since Manning retired, including Paxton Lynch, Brock Osweiler, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, Brandon Allen, Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel.

Denver will have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater compete for the starting quarterback job in 2021 if the front office is unable to land Rodgers. Miller is completely fine with the two quarterbacks on the roster.

"If it can't, I'm comfortable with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. They've impressed the hell out of me, and impressed the hell out of everybody during OTAs," Miller said. "So I'm super excited for those guys. Another year for Drew Lock, I think this will be the time for him to turn it on. So either way we go, it's looking bright for us."