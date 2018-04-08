Aldon Smith arrested for third time in two months, 2011 first-round pick held on bond

Aldon Smith was arrested Friday for the third time in two months and he's currently being held by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department on $500,000 bond, reports MercuryNews.com.

The 49ers' 2011 first-round pick was arraigned Thursday on three charges of violating a protective order originally issued on March 12, when he was arraigned on domestic violence charges stemming from a March 3 incident involving his fiancée, Shawna McKnight. Smith turned himself in but two weeks ago failed to show for his court appearance before Thursday's arraignment.

Smith was ordered to wear an ankle monitor, and he was booked Friday for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Smith is now separated from McKnight.

"Unfortunately through these circumstances Aldon and I are no longer together," McKnight said, via TMZ.com. "Although it's with a heavy heart I truly wish him the best and pray he gets the help he needs. I will always have love for him but at this point I'm simply the victim in this ongoing case."

Smith registered 14 sacks as a rookie and added 19.5 in Year 2, but he has long been bedeviled by off-field issues; he spent time in rehab during the 2013 season, missed nine games in 2014 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, and in August 2015, after his third DUI arrest, the 49ers released him.

Oakland signed Smith in September 2015. Two months later, the NFL suspended him for one year. Two seasons later, the league has yet to reinstate him.

On March 5, the Raiders released Smith.