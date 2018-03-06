Aldon Smith turns himself in, gets arrested for domestic violence and other charges
The former Raiders and 49ers linebacker is in trouble with the law once again
Former 49ers and Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith turned himself in to police on Tuesday and was arrested on several misdemeanor charges as a result of an incident that happened over the weekend.
Smith was reportedly involved in a domestic altercation on Saturday and fled the scene before police arrived and identified him as the suspect. The victim in the incident -- believed to be Smith's fiancé -- suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
A warrant was put out for Smith's arrest and, on Tuesday, San Francisco police charged him with domestic violence and assault, among other misdemeanors.
The Oakland Raiders released Smith on Monday following a TMZ report that stated the 28-year-old had checked himself into rehab following his latest run-in with the law.
While he has proven to be a star pass rusher on the football field -- the 2011 first-round pick has recorded 47.5 sacks in 59 NFL games -- his once-promising career has been derailed by a heap of off-the-field issues, including instances of substance abuse, a hit-and-run, domestic violence and possession of illegal assault weapons.
Smith is currently banned from the NFL as a result of being a repeat offender of the league's substance-abuse policy.
