Alvin Kamara has been fined $5,000 by the NFL for his green and red cleats worn during the Saints' Christmas Day victory over the Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Kamara wore the cleats during each of his six touchdown runs, which tied the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a single game.

Kamara, who was recently named to his fourth Pro Bowl in as many seasons, said after the Saints' 52-33 win that he already had a plan in the event that the NFL decided to fine him.

"If they fine me, whatever it is, I'll just match it and donate it to charity," said Kamara, who leads the NFL with 16 touchdown runs. "You know that the Grinch always tries to steal Christmas."

While Kamara will turn the NFL's fine into a charitable donation, Fantasy football managers have been donating to one of the foundations Kamara supports after he helped them win their respective leagues. Son of a Saint, an organization that mentors boys who have lost their fathers due to either death or incarceration, has received $21,000 from almost 400 donors, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

"It's good to see people keep their word and they're willing to donate," Kamara said. "I don't know how much you play Fantasy football for; I've never played it. ... But it's going to a good organization. I'm just blessed to be able to help Son of a Saint at the same time."

A 2017 third-round pick, Kamara has been the NFL's most versatile running back since his rookie season. In 60 career games, the former Tennessee Volunteer has rushed for 43 touchdowns while averaging five yards per carry. He has also caught 15 touchdown passes, and his 326 receptions are the most by a running back during his first four seasons. Kamara, who has already set career highs this season in rushing touchdowns (16) and receptions (83), is 68 yards away from his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He is 70 receiving yards away from breaking his career high set in 2017.

Kamara's success has helped the Saints capture their fourth consecutive NFC South division title. New Orleans can claim the No. 1 seed and a playoff bye with a Week 17 win over the Panthers and wins by the Bears and Seahawks.