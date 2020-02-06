Antonio Brown opens up about Ben Roethlisberger, JuJu Smith-Schuster, provides another apology and update

Antonio Brown is on the comeback tour. Two weeks after posting bail following an incident with a moving company, Brown says that he is determined to turn things around after a tumultuous year that started with him forcing his way out of Pittsburgh and ending with him spending a night in prison. Brown, during an interview with 93.7 The Fan Thursday morning, issued an apology to the Steelers' organization, the team where Brown blossomed into one of the NFL's best players from 2010-18.

"I apologize to those guys for the distraction, the unwanted attention I probably caused those guys," Brown said. "Obviously, you wanna clear out any baggage or any disrespect or unintended attention that was brought onto the organization. These guys gave me an opportunity when I was 21 years old, and I'm forever grateful for those guys. Got the opportunity to not only play for those guys, but to be in so many amazing moments. (We've) been through so much.

"I'm forever grateful and indebted to the Steelers' organization. Mr. Rooney, Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, Ben Roethlisberger. I started my career with those guys. A lot of beautiful moments, lot of positive things, so it's not all bad. I just think, from an emotional standpoint, when stuff got bad, it just seemed bad. We had a lot more good moments than bad."

Brown, who appeared in just one game during the 2019 season, was asked why he decided to force his way out of Pittsburgh at the end of the 2018 season.

"For me, the last game, I had some adversity, but it was just time to move on and do something more positive," Brown said. "I was emotionally drained and just frustrated about how everything went down.

"I just think at the time, what was important for me, winning a Super Bowl … I just think we had a lot of things that were important individually but it wasn't really important to do the big thing, to win the Super Bowl. For me, I'm getting to the point where I'm older in my career and the things that are important to me is winning."

When it comes to Roethlisberger, Brown says that he has no ill will towards the quarterback that threw him 74 of his 75 career touchdown passes. Brown had previously been critical of Roethlisberger prior to Thursday's interview.

"We had a real heart to heart, (tried) to hash it out," Brown said with regard to the end of his time in Pittsburgh. "But I just think too much stuff built up that it was too late. Do I hate Ben? No. Do I love Ben? Yes. Ben's a great guy, great person, great quarterback. All the frustration we had could have been hashed out."

While he no longer has an issue with Big Ben, the same can't be said about Brown's relationship with Pittsburgh receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Brown confirmed previous reports that he was upset with Smith-Schuster's "I'm ready" tweet that he posted shortly after Brown signed with the Raiders last offseason. Brown said that he served as a willing mentor to Smith-Schuster during their two years together in Pittsburgh.

"I don't have nothing against JuJu Smith-Schuster," Brown said. "Why would I? I'm who he wants to be. I'm in the position that he's striving to be in. Only thing I wanna do is encourage people and show people it's all about respect to me.

"These young kids have no one to tell 'em the truth. JuJu Smith-Schuster running around here with 500 yards, and everyone's speaking like he's the world. The Steelers didn't make the playoffs, that is a problem. But, we go back to Instagram and everyone wants to be cool and no one wants to show respect."

When it comes to his personal life, Brown said that he is now surrounding himself with people that are focused on helping him improve his mental health. Part of Brown's bail included a mental health evaluation.

"I've been talking to my therapist," he said. "I've been talking to people that don't have no agendas, people who just allow me to express myself and listen to me and don't give me feedback with regard of what they're trying to get. I've been talking to people that are focused on my mental health."

With regard to his future in the NFL, Brown said that he's taking it day and by and that he hopes to receive some positive news sometime soon. In the meantime, Brown said that he is primarily focused on improving his life outside of football.

"I'll make no excuses. I've been put in some unfortunate situations, but everyone goes through what they go through in order to grow," Brown said. "I'm excited to show people who I am and what I'm made of. I miss the 'Burgh. Hopefully, I can come back and get it going."