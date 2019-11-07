Baker Mayfield explains why he shaved handlebar mustache between Browns loss and press conference

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has not been living up to the hype that was behind him entering the season and he made headlines again on Sunday when his postgame press conference attire went viral.

The QB hit the podium after Cleveland's 24-19 loss to the Denver Broncos looking like he had been through it, with a blank expression and an outfit reminiscent of the burglars in "Home Alone." But people noticed another small detail: his mustache looked different than it did before the game or during warmups.

People speculated what happened to the 24-year-old's 'stache, but now we know the real reason. Mayfield, according to ESPN, told reporters he shaved part of the mustache off because he felt he did not deserve it.

Baker, on why he shaved twice Sunday. Said he shaved off the handlebar mustache after the game because he “didn’t deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/iscYtHlpoB — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 6, 2019

"I was undefeated before Sunday with the handlebar mustache. So I shaved it off because I didn't deserve it," Mayfield said.

I guess handlebar mustaches are only for the elite, and Mayfield is definitely not playing an elite game right now. It seems it is going to take more than lucky facial hair to bring a win to the Browns.

Here is his facial hair journey:

Before the game he was photographed looking like this:

During warmups it seemed he had taken a razor to his face and adjusted the look quite drastically:

After the game, a sad looking Mayfield had sad looking facial hair, and the handlebars were no longer present:

Oh no pic.twitter.com/pILGPTzAK4 — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 4, 2019

Mayfield appears to be sticking with this final look (despite the online criticism). Until the Browns can find a way to string some wins together, that handlebar mustache will not be making an appearance.

Cleveland currently sits at a very concerning 2-6 and third place in the AFC North, behind the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Mayfield is tied for the most interceptions in the league with 12, and the offense has not been able to utilize wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. effectively. All that, and now facial hair drama.

The Browns will have their work cut out for them this Sunday when they head to Buffalo to take on the 6-2 Bills.