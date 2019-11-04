Baker Mayfield shaves twice in one day, gets roasted for his depressing postgame look

Almost every week has been a struggle for the Cleveland Browns this season. They've largely failed to live up to the hype that came with a few big-name offseason additions, and a 2-6 record hasn't left anyone impressed.

But this past week was a particularly rough one for Baker Mayfield. Not only did the Browns quarterback get into a bit of a heated exchange with a reporter earlier in the week, but then Cleveland once again lost -- this time to the Denver Broncos -- and Mayfield became the butt of many jokes following the defeat.

It wasn't necessarily due to how he played on Sunday -- the quarterback had a decent day, throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown against zero interceptions. Instead, Mayfield became a target due to... his postgame appearance and wardrobe.

Before we get to his outfit, we first have to mention his facial hair. It would appear that Mayfield shaved his face not once, but twice after arriving to the stadium on Sunday. He showed up to Sports Authority Field looking like this...

...then took the field for warmups looking like this.

.. And after the game, Mayfield showed up to the podium looking like this:

Oh no pic.twitter.com/pILGPTzAK4 — Mike Ryan Ruiz (@MichaelRyanRuiz) November 4, 2019

Obviously, that's some serious facial hair indecisiveness from Mayfield. It wasn't jut the mustache that brought jokes after Sunday's game, either. It was also Mayfield's choice of attire and his general dejected demeanor. He seemed like a man defeated and his clothing matched the mood.

Social media had a lot of fun at his expense.

this is like when Ryan Fitzpatrick wore DeSean Jackson’s clothes last year but it’s Baker Mayfield wearing one of the refs’ clothes https://t.co/MgJ9ftYUdO — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 4, 2019

Embattled Baker Mayfield Vows to Bring Richard Kimble to Justice pic.twitter.com/6CSsq9zrR5 — Matt Ufford (@mattufford) November 4, 2019

I call this look the Hurt Reynolds. https://t.co/AIon52s2GO — Ryan Nanni (@celebrityhottub) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield looks like he sells knives out of his trench coat. pic.twitter.com/ozomb4yzOo — Dominic (@DG_knowme3) November 4, 2019

"Area plumber walks in from rainstorm to find out he's been framed for the murder of his wife." pic.twitter.com/sSCLgnSRE9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2019

Tis the season to rob the neighborhood and leave the sinks running pic.twitter.com/2h2ofgiuba — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield is just Gardner Minshew but with three kids and an office job. pic.twitter.com/T9BjUCVM9U — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 4, 2019

The Cleveland Browns has aged Baker Mayfield in dog years pic.twitter.com/3ZpwMPMJhD — JKuhn (@h8rproof82) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield looks like the hard-drinking detective with the boss that’s always threatening to take away his badge pic.twitter.com/4JvbVVihKE — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield is selling shower curtain rings while trying to get back to Cleveland before Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/QSZ47L4jzE — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2019

You get the idea, huh?

It's honestly tough to blame the guy for looking so downtrodden. Again, this season has been a major grind filled with disappointment after disappointment, and that wasn't the way it was supposed to play out. I suppose there's still time to turn things around and for Mayfield to instill some life back into his eyes (and closet) but it's hard to bank on the Browns not being the Browns.