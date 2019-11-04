Baker Mayfield shaves twice in one day, gets roasted for his depressing postgame look

Mayfield's postgame look became a Twitter punchline after another Browns loss

Almost every week has been a struggle for the Cleveland Browns this season. They've largely failed to live up to the hype that came with a few big-name offseason additions, and a 2-6 record hasn't left anyone impressed.

But this past week was a particularly rough one for Baker Mayfield. Not only did the Browns quarterback get into a bit of a heated exchange with a reporter earlier in the week, but then Cleveland once again lost -- this time to the Denver Broncos -- and Mayfield became the butt of many jokes following the defeat.

It wasn't necessarily due to how he played on Sunday -- the quarterback had a decent day, throwing for 273 yards and one touchdown against zero interceptions. Instead, Mayfield became a target due to... his postgame appearance and wardrobe. 

Before we get to his outfit, we first have to mention his facial hair. It would appear that Mayfield shaved his face not once, but twice after arriving to the stadium on Sunday. He showed up to Sports Authority Field looking like this...

Let's get to work. #CLEvsDEN

...then took the field for warmups looking like this.

🧔🏻 #CLEvsDEN

.. And after the game, Mayfield showed up to the podium looking like this:

Obviously, that's some serious facial hair indecisiveness from Mayfield. It wasn't jut the mustache that brought jokes after Sunday's game, either. It was also Mayfield's choice of attire and his general dejected demeanor. He seemed like a man defeated and his clothing matched the mood.

Social media had a lot of fun at his expense.

You get the idea, huh?

It's honestly tough to blame the guy for looking so downtrodden. Again, this season has been a major grind filled with disappointment after disappointment, and that wasn't the way it was supposed to play out. I suppose there's still time to turn things around and for Mayfield to instill some life back into his eyes (and closet) but it's hard to bank on the Browns not being the Browns.

