Baker Mayfield is already drawing comparisons to two Hall of Fame quarterbacks from at least one defensive coordinator

It's hard to deny that the Cleveland Browns have been more exciting with Baker Mayfield at quarterback.

This year's No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft helped Hue Jackson get his first win in two seasons, led the team to 42 points in a near-overtime victory over the Oakland Raiders in his first start and is just all-around fun to watch.

Don Martindale, the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator, apparently agrees -- and then some.

As NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, Martindale told Ravens players in advance of Sunday's game against the Browns that he thinks Mayfield is "this generation's Brett Favre/John Elway."

Those two names aren't to be used lightly in quarterback comparisons considering, you know, they're both rocket-armed, Super Bowl-winning Hall of Famers. But Martindale, who's in his first year running the Ravens defense after coaching Baltimore's linebackers from 2012-2017, has no qualms making the leap, saying that Mayfield "thinks he's standing on top of the mountain" and then makes the plays to back it up.

Whether Martindale is legitimately hyping up Mayfield or just doing so to have his team on its toes for Week 5, it's clear that the Browns' rookie signal-caller has made headlines early on. He may not have the arm or the size of Elway or Favre, but the former Oklahoma standout has found a way to captivate Cleveland in just two games of action. And he's got about the next decade or so to prove he's worthy of such comparisons.