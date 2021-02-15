During the 2020 NFL season, quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, were able to help one of the biggest Cleveland Browns fans fulfill his final wish. Tom Seipel, who was battling kidney cancer, travelled to Cleveland in December and watched his favorite team clinch their first postseason berth since 2002 in a personal suite thanks to the Mayfields, a Brown podcast host and a viral post on Reddit.

Seipel died on Saturday due to complications from kidney cancer. He was 39.

Following the announcement of his death, Baker Mayfield took to Twitter and paid his final respects to a man he got to know over the past few months:

"Rest In Peace Tom. Your pure heart will never be forgotten," Mayfield wrote.

In December, Seipel posted on the Browns' Reddit page about his declining health and his wishes to see the Browns clinch a playoff spot in person. The hosts of a Browns' fan podcast, Dawgs of War, noticed the post on Reddit, as did Emily Mayfield.

Dawgs of War host Rawley Davis set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Seipel and his father to travel and attend the game. Over $24,500 was raised in a matter of days. With the travel costs handled, Davis was able to get in contact with Emily Mayfield and coordinate the trip.

Seipel received a very inspirational message from Baker Mayfield, was able to watch the game against the Steelers in a personal suite at FirstEnergy Stadium and met the Browns quarterback and his wife outside of the stadium following the 24-22 win.