The Chicago Bears held out starting quarterback Nick Foles from practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a hip injury that forced him to exit their Week 10 matchup with the Vikings early. With Foles still sidelined after the bye as the team begins its preparations to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, the door appears to be open for Mitchell Trubisky to reclaim the starting spot he lost after Week 3.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy declined to name a starter for Sunday which leaves Foles, whom he described as day-to-day, a slim opportunity to return to action. If the tides do turn to Trubisky, however, Nagy seems pretty confident in the former No. 2 overall pick and was impressed with what he saw from him in practice while taking all the starting reps.

"I thought he did a good job," Nagy said of Trubisky. "It was good to see him out there and he looked good. The tempo and the rhythm was good."

Despite winning his first three games of the season, Trubisky was still showing signs of inefficiency. Over that three-game stretch to begin the year, he completed just 59.3% of his passes for 560 total yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. Since the demotion, however, Nagy was pretty candid on Wednesday with how pleased he's been of Trubisky and even said that he believes he "has used these weeks to make himself a better overall NFL quarterback."

"I'm very, very impressed with how he's grown week-to-week," said Nagy. "It wasn't easy those first couple of weeks. It was hard. It was out of place for him and for us, but he kind of got to tack a step back and see where he's at. If he is going [to start], what I would say is this, 'I have all the confidence in the world in him.'"

If Trubisky does get the nod, he'll at least be going up against a team that he has some experience with as he's faced the Packers five times over the course of his career. That said, the history against Green Bay (1-4 starting record) isn't too kind. In those games, Trubisky has a pass-rating of 80 while boasting a 4-3 TD-INT ratio. With that in mind, he'll need to buck a not-so-great trend if he gets the chance of being QB1 in Chicago once again.