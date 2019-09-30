Bears' Mitchell Trubisky reportedly has dislocated shoulder and slight labrum tear, no surgery but likely out vs. Raiders

The jury is out on how long Mitchell Trubisky will be sidelined. The former second-overall pick was knocked out of the Chicago Bears fight with the rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 with what's being described as a shoulder injury, and one that could cause him to miss time.

Trubisky struggled in the first two games to begin the season but found a groove against the Washington Redskins in Week 3, and although he declared it wasn't a "breakthrough" for him and the offense -- it was a stride in the right direction. He wouldn't have much of a chance to build on that performance with the Vikings in town, though, and might not when the Bears travel to London to face the Oakland Raiders, either.

The Bears beat the Vikings but lost Mitchell Trubisky, and John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough joined Will Brinson to break everything down on the latest episode of the Pick Six Podcast. Listen to the full show below and be sure to subscribe right here to get daily NFL goodness fired into your eardrums.

With more tests having now been run, it's doubtful he'll step on the field across the pond, and has now been reportedly diagnosed with a dislocated shoulder and slightly torn labrum -- per Adam Schefter of ESPN -- but the good news is no surgery is required that would threaten the remainder of his season.

Initial MRI on Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky revealed he has a dislocated left shoulder, with a slight labrum tear, but does not need surgery and should he back “sooner rather than later”, per source. He will travel with team to London and is unlikely to play vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

In his stead, backup Chase Daniel played admirably and threw for 195 yards on 22 for 30 passing, along with a touchdown and no interceptions. The Bears went on to defeat the Vikings to the tune of 16-6 in a game that was yet another display of just how dominant the Chicago defense truly is, and despite being short-handed. If it turns out Trubisky does miss the outing against the Raiders, the Bears enjoy a bye thereafter that would allow additional rest and recovery for the 25-year-old, with a potential to return for Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints.

That will all be contingent upon his progress over the next couple of weeks, however.

In a weird twist of fate, Trubisky also suffered a shoulder injury against the very same Vikings in Week 11 of the 2018 season, and was sidelined for two games because of it. The Bears went 1-1 in his absence, and will now lean on Daniel to carry the offense.