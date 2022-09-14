A tough few weeks for Alex Leatherwood got a bit tougher, as the Chicago Bears placed the reserve offensive lineman on the non-football injury/illness list reportedly due to a mononucleosis diagnosis, per NFL Media. This means Leatherwood will miss at least the next four games. As Mike Garafolo points out, quarterback Sam Darnold missed three games due to mono in 2019.

"We feel great about where he is and him coming back," Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, via Ian Rapoport.

The former No. 17 overall pick was inactive for the Bears' season-opening win against the San Francisco 49ers. Leatherwood was claimed by Chicago off of waivers after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders before the start of the regular season. According to NFL Media, the Raiders attempted to shop Leatherwood to the 31 other NFL teams. They couldn't strike a deal, and he was released.

With Leatherwood, the Bears are taking a flier on someone who has potential, although he was very disappointing in his first NFL season. With its claim, Chicago takes over Leatherwood's contract, which reportedly has three years remaining on it for $5.9 million -- which is fully guaranteed.

The Bears are set to take on the rival Green Bay Packers, who lost their season opener to the Minnesota Vikings, this Sunday night.