If Marquise Goodwin doesn't show up for the start of training camp in July, the Bears will probably let it slide and that's because if the receiver is a no-show, it will be because he's competing at the Olympic games in Tokyo.

Nine years after qualifying for the Olympics in London as a long jumper, Goodwin is trying to make it again. The first step toward qualifying will take place on Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET when Goodwin competes in the long jump qualifier in Eugene, Oregon. If he makes it through that round, he'll be headed to the finals of the U.S. qualifier, which takes place on Sunday.

Although it's been nine years since his last Olympic appearance, Goodwin is feeling good about his chance of making the 2021 team.

"My chances are always high because you never know what could happen on that day," Goodwin said of making the team, via the Chicago Tribune.

Back in 2012, Goodwin was one of the best long jumpers in the world. He qualified for the Olympic team with a 27-foot, 4-inch jump that would have won the gold medal if he would have been able to replicate it in London. However, once he got to the games, Goodwin's best jump was 26-feet, 7-inches, which was good for 10th place at the Olympics.

Goodwin's longest jump of 2021 came back in March when he had a jump that went 26-feet and four-inches. According to worldathletics.org, that jump is the 30th best jump by anyone in the world this year. If Goodwin were to hit the same number at this year's qualifier that he did at the 2012 qualifier, that would easily put him on the Olympic team.

If he does end up going to Tokyo, he's going to have the full support from the Bears and coach Matt Nagy, who isn't worried about Goodwin showing up to camp out of shape.

"Anytime you have an Olympic mentality you are different," Nagy said. "That's a minute-by-minute, hour-by-hour regimen that you are keeping your body in shape. … For him, that's never going to change."

The finals for the long jump at the Olympics will be held on Aug. 2 so even if Goodwin makes it that far, he'll likely only miss seven to 10 days of training camp, which is scheduled to start on July 27 for the Bears.

This year will mark Goodwin's first season in Chicago. The receiver entered the NFL in 2013 after the Bills made him a third-round pick. He then spent four years in Buffalo before moving on to San Francisco, where he spent three seasons. Goodwin then opted out of the 2020 season before signing with the Bears in April.