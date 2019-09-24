Ben Roethlisberger undergoes surgery as Steelers provide update on his status for 2020 season

Ben Roethlisberger underwent surgery on his injured right elbow, the Steelers announced on Monday night.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten, in a statement issued by the team, offered an update on Big Ben's surgery as well as his plans for the 2020 season.

"Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic.

"Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers' medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season."

Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh's starting quarterback since the 2004 season, sustained the injury during Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He had been reportedly experiencing pain in his elbow prior to the game.

Big Ben issued his own statement shortly after it was announced last Monday that he would be placed on season-ending IR. This marks the first time in his 16-year career that he will play in fewer than 12 regular season games.

"I've been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect. This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God's plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.

"The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give."

With Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh, the Steelers fell on the road on Sunday to the undefeated 49ers, 24-20. Mason Rudolph, making his first career start in relief of Roethlisberger, went 14 of 27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Pittsburgh, who 0-3 for the first time since 2013, are in jeopardy of suffering their first losing season since 2003.