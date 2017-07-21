Bengals' Adam Jones suspended by NFL for first game of 2017 season

Time is a flat circle and Adam Jones is once again suspended by the NFL for questionable conduct off the field. The league handed Jones, who was previously suspended an entire season for an off-field incident, a one-game suspension to start the 2017 season as a result of a guilty plea this offseason.

Jones was arrested this offseason for three misdemeanors and a felony and charged with assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Jones allegedly was kicking and head-butting while being placed in a police car and, even though he claimed he was "confused" by the arrest, yelling at a cop and saying he hoped "you die tomorrow."

When Jones entered his guilty plea he apologized to the officers and medical personnel that dealt with him during the arrest.

Part of the reason for Jones' suspension was, the NFL explained in a letter to the cornerback, the "extensive video documentation of the tone, tenor and nature of your interactions with law enforcement at the site of your arrest, during transportation to the jail, and during the booking process."

The NFL also put the incident on Jones, pointing out that he "acknowledged" that his "post-arrest words and actions reflected poorly on you and your family, the Cincinnati Bengals football club, and the NFL."

In the letter to Jones, the league also noted that "appropriate apologies have been publicly extended" but "they do not completely negate your behavior and admission of culpability for the underlying conduct."

Jones will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, September 11. The Bengals play the Ravens in Week 1 on September 10.

He may participate in all preseason games and practices and will be allowed to appeal the decision within three days.