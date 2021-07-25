The Cincinnati Bengals took care of a major offseason priority, reaching a four-year, $40 million contract extension with defensive end Sam Hubbard on Sunday (per ESPN's Adam Schefter). Hubbard was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was slated to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Hubbard finished with 62 tackles, two sacks, and 11 quarterback hits in 13 games last season. He finished with just 35 pressures in 2019, including a career-long 2.59 seconds to get pressure on the quarterback (per Pro Football Focus). The 2018 third-round pick has 16.5 sacks in three seasons with the Bengals, including 8.5 in the 2019 season (while also racking up a career-high 13 quarterback hits).

Hubbard is under contract with the Bengals until 2025, the second major signing Cincinnati used to bolster its pass rush. The Bengals signed Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $60 million deal in March to replace the departed Shaq Lawson. Through 15 games played (all starts), Hendrickson totaled a career-high 13.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits for the New Orleans Saints last year. Hendrickson also had 55 pressures and 27 hurries in his final season in New Orleans.

The Bengals finished with the fewest sacks in the NFL last season, but that number is expected to go up with Hubbard and Hendrickson anchoring the pass rush. Cincinnati has its edge rushers signed for the foreseeable future.