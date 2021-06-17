Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have a long history that goes back more than 20 years, but their time together came to an end last year after the Patriots decided to let Brady walk in free agency.

The 43-year-old ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and as you probably noticed, everything worked out pretty well for him as the 2020 season ended with Brady winning his seventh career Super Bowl. On the other hand, without Brady in New England, the Patriots fell apart and finished with their first losing season since 2000.

After Brady won the Super Bowl, a lot of people reached out to him congratulate the quarterback, which begs the question: Did Belichick also reach out to his former star to offer his congratulations?

The Patriots coach was asked that exact question during his press conference on Wednesday and since this is Belichick we're talking about, you can probably guess what happened: He completely sidestepped the question.

Here's how the Q-and-A went down:

Q: "I was wondering if you've reached out at all to Tom Brady this offseason to congratulate him on winning the Super Bowl?"

Belichick: "I think I'll keep those conversations privately between myself and the other people that are involved. Appreciate the question."

That's an interesting answer from Belichick because he answered a question that he wasn't really asked. Belichick didn't want to reveal any private conversations, but the reporter didn't ask him to reveal any private conversations. Belichick was simply asked a yes or no question: Did he reach out to Brady to congratulate him?

Although only Belichick and Brady can say for sure if the two have talked this offseason, if it did happen -- and that's a big "if" -- it probably wasn't right after the Super Bowl. Back in March, Rob Gronkowski was asked a similar question and he said he hadn't talked to Belichick in more than a year, which suggested he didn't hear from the Patriots coach following Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win.

Also, the day after the Super Bowl, Brady made sure to note to NBC's Peter King that he got a congratulatory message from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. If he also received one from Belichick, you'd think that Brady would have made sure to mention that.

It wouldn't be surprising if Belichick is a little bitter about the fact that Brady won a Super Bowl without him and because of that, it wouldn't be too shocking to find out that he never reached out to his former quarterback.