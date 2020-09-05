Tre'Davious White and the Buffalo Bills are finalizing a four-year, $69 million contract extension with $55 million guaranteed, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora. The guarantee is the largest ever at the corner position, and White can get to a maximum of $70 million on the deal including Pro Bowl incentives. White's contract is comparable to ones Darius Slay and Byron Jones -- the league's two highest-paid cornerbacks -- signed earlier this offseason. Slay, who signed with the Eagles after starting his career with the Lions, makes $16.68 million annually with a total contract value of just over $50 million, according to Over The Cap. Jones, who signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Dolphins, is making $16.5 million annually with $46 million fully guaranteed.

The 27th overall pick in the 2017 draft, White has been a starter in Buffalo since his rookie season. As a rookie, White broke up a whopping 18 passes while recording four interceptions. An All-Pro last season, White led the NFL with six interceptions while also breaking up 17 passes. His play helped the Bills secure a playoff appearance for the second time in his three seasons with the team. According to Pro Football Focus, White in 2019 was the first player in its 14 years of analysis to lead the league in interceptions while not allowing a touchdown.

While he could have waited a season before having the chance to test the market, White instead chose to stay in Buffalo, a team that has become a trendy pick to win the Tom Brady-less AFC East in 2020.

"It's a special place, man," White recently said of Buffalo, via Tim Graham of The Athletic. "The football is great. People treat us with some much respect and so much class. It's a great place to be and play football. I tell people all the time it's just like college all over again with the passion of the fans and how they support the team no matter what. I don't think a lot of other teams have the same passion from their fans."