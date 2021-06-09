Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has been suspended by the team after being charged with drunken driving late last month. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Brownson won't lose her job, according to ESPN's Jake Trotter. Stefanski said that Brownson was "very remorseful" as it relates to the incident. Brownson could face further punishment from the NFL.

Brownson was stopped by police shortly after midnight on May 27 in Brunswick, Ohio. According to court document, Brownson was initially pulled over after after driving about 20 mph over the speed limit. Police stated that her blood alcohol content was .215, nearly three times as much as the state's legal limit of .08.

Last season, Brownson became the first woman to coach a position group during an NFL game during the Browns' Week 12 victory over the Jaguars. In Week 17, Brownson filled in as the team's passing game coordinator during Cleveland's regular season finale as well as during the team's wild-card playoff win over the Steelers.

Brownson, 31, was named the Browns' chief of staff in January of 2020. Before that, she spent the 2019 season as an intern on the Bills' coaching staff. Brownson initially broke into the NFL with the Jets as a scouting intern during the 2017 season.

Brownson's background also includes eight seasons as a safety and running back for the D.C. Divas in the Woman's Football Alliance. She also won two gold medals as a member of the United States women's national American football team.