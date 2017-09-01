Browns cut ties with Brock Osweiler, send him away with $16 million parting gift

Six months after trading for Brock Osweiler, the Cleveland Browns have officially given up on him.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has confirmed that Osweiler has been cut by the Browns. The Athletic was the first to report Osweiler's dismissal.

Osweiler became expendable in Cleveland after Browns coach Hue Jackson decided to give the starting quarterback job to rookie DeShone Kizer, which basically sums up Osweiler's NFL career in a nutshell: He couldn't even beat out a rookie to win a job.

The fall of Osweiler has been fast and furious. It started back in March 2015 when he decided to ditch the Broncos after four years with the team. Osweiler was expected to be the starter in Denver after Peyton Manning retired in 2015, but he ended up leaving for Houston instead, signing a four-year, $72 million contract that included $37 million in guaranteed money.

The Osweiler experiment in Houston ended up being such a disaster that the Texans traded him away after just one season with the team. In one of the most shocking trades in recent NFL history, the Texans basically paid the Browns a premium draft pick to take Osweiler and his contract off their hands.

In the deal, Cleveland picked up Osweiler, a 2018 second-round pick and a 2017 sixth-round pick while only giving up a 2017 fourth-round pick. Of course, there was one huge downside to adding Osweiler: It put the Browns on the hook for his 2017 guaranteed salary of $16 million.

The good news for Osweiler is that he's going to get that money no matter what. The Browns are on the hook for all $16 million even though they released him. In essence, the Browns paid $16 million to get a 2018 second-round pick from the Texans.

The sad part for Osweiler is that the Browns basically decided that they would rather pay Osweiler to not be on their roster than to pay him to be on their roster because it would've cost the same amount of money to keep him.

The upside for Osweiler is that he's going to be able to spend the rest of his life bragging that he's the only Browns quarterback who ever left Cleveland with an undefeated record.