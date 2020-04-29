Browns GM: We've been clear we see Odell Beckham Jr. as a 'long-term member of the organization'
Andrew Berry says Beckham isn't going anywhere
While Odell Beckham Jr. just completed his first season with the Cleveland Browns, that hasn't done anything to quell the trade rumors that he has been dealing with over the past few years. After being dealt from the New York Giants, the Browns became a favorite to win Super Bowl LIV last season -- but they fell flat on their faces.
Cleveland went 6-10 and Beckham caught just 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 2019 -- the lowest numbers he's posted when playing a full 16-game season. It was also Beckham's worst catch rate of his career. The mainstream expectation was going from Eli Manning to Baker Mayfield would lead to improved production, but the reality was the opposite. First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired and former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski took over. Since he was not a part of the team that made the decision to acquire Beckham, many thought he would best serve as a trade asset -- but the Browns have remained consistent in saying they do not plan on trading the three-time Pro Bowler.
Recently, Browns general manager Andrew Berry gave his strongest statement regarding Beckham -- saying he is viewed as a long-term member of the organization.
"With all due respect to the question, I think this is actually a topic, at least from our perspective, there really hasn't been a ton of ambiguity," Berry said, via NFL.com. "We've been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We're a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he's acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that's not something that we can control, but we're happy to have him as a part of our organization."
Earlier this month, Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report reported that sources with several different teams said that they believe it's only a matter of time before Beckham is traded from the Browns -- and they believe it has more to do with his fit with quarterback Baker Mayfield. General managers have lied before concerning their interest in trading away key players before -- remember that the Giants signed him to a lucrative new deal just before shipping him off to Cleveland. But it does appear Berry is serious when he says Beckham the Brown is here to stay.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers did not pursue Jameis Winston
Kevin Colbert shut down reports of the Steelers' involvement in Winston's free agency
-
Worley with Cowboys hints at key change
One player in particular might benefit from the team's revamped agenda in the secondary
-
How Belichick's dog Nike stole the draft
As of Wednesday, the dog's Instagram page has over 16,000 followers
-
10 moves teams should make after draft
Just because the draft is over doesn't mean blockbuster deals aren't on the horizon
-
Prisco's NFL Draft grades for all 32
Prisco grades every team's draft, with Cardinals, Ravens and Panthers also getting top marks
-
Redskins 2020 offseason moves tracker
Everything you need to know about the Redskins' activity this offseason
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game