Bruce Arians and Jameis Winston had 'hard conversations about our football team'
The new Buccaneers coach thinks the franchise QB's flaws are mechanical and -- more importantly -- fixable
There were times last season when it seemed like Jameis Winston might not be back in Tampa Bay. The 2015 first overall pick was suspended for the first three games of 2018 and in his first four games back, the Buccaneers were 1-3 and Winston had six touchdowns against 10 interceptions.
It was enough to get him benched for three games -- and for reasonable people to conclude that Winston might be elsewhere in 2019. Instead, coach Dirk Koetter was fired and replaced with Bruce Arians, who has had success with Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, Andrew Luck and the Colts, and Carson Palmer and the Cardinals. So it would stand to reason that if anybody could fix Winston, it would be B.A.
For starters, the silly turnovers have to stop.
"I talked to Jameis this morning about it and said, 'You and I are going to have hard conversations about our football team,''' Arians told the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud days before Super Bowl LIII. "'You're not a rookie. So when I come to you, I want honest answers.' We had those conversations earlier today."
There's also the issue of Winston's mechanics, which have been sloppy in recent seasons and Arians -- along with quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich -- plans on correcting them in the coming weeks and months.
"I've studied a bunch of them,'' Arians said. "Clyde has watched every throw he's made since his rookie year and Byron, too. And it's like you're trying to look safeties off too long and your feet are crossed. So much of it is mechanical."
Arians also believes the Bucs' struggles don't rest solely with Winston.
"Give him a running game," the coach said. "Give him a defense and see how good he can be. I think we can limit (turnovers). Never get rid of them. There's nobody that ever does it. But you can limit turnovers. And you talk about it. You talk a bunch about it on the practice field. That's when it gets ugly. 'What the (expletive) was that?'"
The Buccaneers went 5-11 the last two seasons and have had one winning campaign since Winston arrived. Arians plans on changing that by a) making Winston a more consistent quarterback and b) surrounding him with better players.
In related news, in our latest mock draft we have Tampa Bay taking Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the fifth overall pick.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Flacco trade affects 2019 QB market
With Flacco headed to Denver, we forecast what awaits Case Keenum, Nick Foles and other big...
-
Denver Super Bowl odds worse with Flacco
Apparently, oddsmakers don't think the Joe Flacco is elite
-
Guide to the non-NFL football leagues
Losing track of the new leagues? We've got you covered with details on every single one of...
-
Flacco trade ramifications for Keenum
Case Keenum probably isn't going to be in Denver much longer
-
Agent's Take: Kyler Murray's NFL payday
If Murray is a first-round pick, even if he isn't taken until No. 32, he'll have made the right...
-
Young stars key to Yee's new league
Pacific Pro Football aims to open its door in the summer of 2020