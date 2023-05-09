The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding some competition to their quarterback room, as they announced Tuesday that they have signed former Los Angeles rams signal-caller John Wolford to a contract. Wolford joins Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask on the depth chart, and was a teammate of Mayfield's briefly last year in Los Angeles.

Wolford went undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2018. He then signed with the New York Jets, but didn't make the final roster. From there, Wolford played for the AAF's Arizona Hotshots. After the league folded in 2019, Sean McVay took a shot on the young quarterback, and he ended up playing a big role for the team in 2020.

Due to injuries at the position, Wolford was called upon to start the regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals with a playoff berth on the line. He completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards and one interception while adding 56 yards on the ground in the 18-7 victory. Wolford then started the Rams' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, but was knocked out with an injury in the first quarter.

Wolford also started three games this past season, going 1-2 while completing 61.3% of his passes for 390 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Tampa Bay did not select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft, which surprised some. It appears head coach Todd Bowles is truly set on moving forward with either Mayfield or Trask under center, and now, they have another veteran depth piece in Wolford.