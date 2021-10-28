The Arizona Cardinals may be without star pass-rusher J.J. Watt for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Watt will undergo shoulder surgery that is likely to be season-ending. Watt reportedly injured his shoulder in the first half against his former team, the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cardinals ruled Watt out for Thursday night's matchup against the Green Bay Packers due to his shoulder injury. He did not practice all week. While Watt was able to play through the injury on Sunday, it appears the issue was more serious than anticipated. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the recovery timetable for this procedure is likely at least three months.

In seven games played this season, Watt has recorded 16 combined tackles, one sack and 10 quarterback hits. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year shocked the NFL world this offseason when he announced he was signing a two-year deal worth $31 million with the Cardinals after 10 seasons in Houston, but the Cardinals proved to be a great landing spot. Arizona is the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL, and have the No. 4 defense in the league when it comes to average yards of total offense allowed per game. Now, that defense is going to have to find a way to replace one of their starting defensive ends.