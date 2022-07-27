As they begin training camp, the Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the team's active/non-football injury list with a hamstring issue. Brown is heading into his first season in Arizona after the team acquired him via a trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Despite the injury, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury raved about Brown's initial moments with the franchise. Kingsbury said that he expects Brown to play a significant role in the Cardinals' offense this season after watching the former first-round pick excel during Arizona's spring practices.

"I would say his comfort level is farther ahead than he would be having played at OU in a similar type system," Kingsbury said, via ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. "I would say verbiage wise, formationally, things like that, but he has tremendous speed. We feel like the comfort level he has with Kyler [Murray], he throws with him all the time, is a great kind of bonus to that icing on the cake."

Brown comes to Arizona following a successful three-run run in Baltimore. During his time with the Ravens, the 5-foot-9 wideout caught 195 passes for 2,361 yards and 21 touchdowns. Last season, despite Lamar Jackson missing considerable time with an injury, Brown set career-highs with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards.

The Cardinals are counting on Brown to help further Murray's progression as an elite quarterback. With DeAndre Hopkins suspended for the first six games, expect Brown to see a heavy number of targets from Murray, who last season became the third quarterback in league history to throw for at least 20 touchdowns and run for at least 10 more in the same season.