One of the more surprising moves that went down during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft was the trade that saw wide receiver Marquise Brown joining the Cardinals. The Baltimore Ravens acquired the No. 23 overall pick in exchange for the wideout while also shipping out a third-rounder (100th overall).

Nearly 24 hours after that trade was officially made, the NFL Network reports on Friday that Arizona has decided to pick up Brown's fifth-year option, meaning he is now under contract with the Cardinals through the 2023 season. Given that Arizona surrendered a first-round selection to land Brown, it was widely assumed that this would be the next step as it ensures they will have the pass-catcher for at least two full seasons. Monday is the deadline to pick up fifth-year options.

While this trade did catch the general NFL public by surprise, it was actually agreed upon before the draft and both teams kept it quiet, per the NFL Network. Brown was even in attendance for the Cardinals draft party in Arizona on Thursday night.

Marquise Brown BAL • WR • 5 TAR 146 REC 91 REC YDs 1008 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Brown himself noted in a SiriusXM Radio interview that he requested a trade out of Baltimore.

This trade now reunites Brown with his college quarterback Kyler Murray. At Oklahoma, Brown hauled in 75 passes from Murray in 2018 for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. It'll be that type of production this duo will look to replicate in Arizona as the Cardinals look to fill the shoes left by Christian Kirk, who departed the franchise in free agency this offseason.

Brown joins a wide receiver unit that consists of DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, and Andy Isabella.