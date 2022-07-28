GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray delivered what had to be his most direct and authoritative press conference of his NFL career Thursday when he had finally had enough.

Enough of the jokes about his "independent study" contract clause. Enough of the slander that he didn't prepare properly for games.

Ultimately, though, his defense of a rather embarrassing part of his contract may have done more harm than good.

Murray spent nearly 11 minutes explaining his stance in what was a surprise press conference. Only head coach Kliff Kingsbury, J.J. Watt and receiver Antoine Wesley were scheduled to speak before Murray crashed the party and surprised the majority of the press in attendance Thursday morning.

His message was simple: there's no way that a 5-foot-10 quarterback could have the success at all levels of football he had experienced if he didn't seriously prepare for games. He talked about his undefeated high school career, his Heisman Trophy, the increasing wins in each successive season in the league and his two Pro Bowls.

"I refuse to let my work ethic, my preparing, to be in question," Murray said. "I've put in an incomprehensible amount of time and blood, sweat, tears and work into what I do, whether it's football or baseball. People can't comprehend the amount of time that it takes to do two sports at a high level in college, let alone be the first person to do it ever at my size. It's funny."

But what was missing in this defense was the answer to a simple question. If he does study film away from the facility, why was this unprecedented clause ever needed in the first place?

Murray initially declined to answer questions, opting instead to let his statement speak for itself. As the questions rolled in, though, he found himself answering more about the clause before catching himself.

I asked him how the clause could impact his preparation for games heading into his fourth season, if at all.

"No no no. We put in hours and hours of work," Murray said. "Like I said I'm living out a childhood dream of mine that I don't take for granted. You never know when your last play is going to be. for people to think that I come out here and disrespect the game in that way, I feel like it would have been caught up with me. I feel like I wouldn't have gotten this far if I didn't prepare and watch film like that."

It's evident the Cardinals don't believe Murray puts the time into film study away from the facilities. Teams can track the usage of team tablets that players can take home, and this clause was clearly borne out of the team doing just that with its franchise quarterback. He's also a player who has admitted, as recently as in December to the New York Times, that he doesn't watch a lot of film.

"I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens," Murray told the paper then. "I'm not one of those guys that's going to sit there and kill myself watching film. I don't sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much."

Murray said Thursday he doesn't regret those comments.

"There are multiple different ways to learn and watch the game," Murray said. "Like I said, besides the multiple ways, it doesn't even pertain to football. A lot of people learn at different speeds and you see it in schools. It's no different when it comes to football. Some people might need to watch 30 hours and some people… it just depends."

The embarrassment this has caused Murray could very well backfire on the quarterback and the team. The contract negotiations were publicly contentious dating back to the late winter, and though everyone was all smiles at the press conference last week, that was before these contract details were filed for the world to eventually see.

If fences need to be mended and egos need to be tended to, look no further than Kingsbury to be the guy who does that for the Cardinals.

"I have nothing to do with the negotiations, I'm just thrilled that we get to continue our work together," Kingsbury told me. "But he's a player that is highly motivated. He wants to be the best. Since he's come here, that's been his goal and, um, so I just see each year, every aspect of his game has gotten better. Whether it's preparation, touchdown percentage, completion percentage, he's improved in every area and I expect that'd be the same moving forward."

