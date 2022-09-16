Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did his best to pull off a Thursday night comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs, but ultimately fell 27-24. With about five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Herbert was injured after being hit by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna, and he exited the game for one play.

On Friday, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley told reporters that Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage -- which is apparently better news than him having a rib fracture, per NFL Media. X-rays taken Thursday night came back negative, and L.A.'s quarterback is considered day to day.

Herbert appeared to suffer a midsection injury on the hard hit. He remained on the turf for a couple minutes, and ultimately exited the game while Chase Daniel took over. Herbert returned after sitting out a single play, but didn't look too comfortable moving around.

Following the loss, Staley told reporters that Herbert is "OK," and took the time to praise his warrior mentality.

"He's OK," said Staley. "It was a tough game and you're not going to see a quarterback in any level of football play tougher and do more for their team and will their team to give them a chance than him. There's nobody that can do what he can do. Nobody. He showed a lot of guts, he showed us what he shows every day, that we're never out of the fight, and he brought us back and gave us a chance."

Herbert was not made available to the media following the game.

While Herbert was clearly banged-up after returning to action, he did lead a nine-play, 73-yard drive late in the fourth quarter, and connected with Josh Palmer for a 7-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with just over one minute remaining to trim the deficit to three points. However, the Chargers were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.

Herbert completed 33 of 48 passes for 334 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on Thursday night. Mike Williams stepped up for Keenan Allen, who was inactive with a hamstring injury, by catching eight passes for 113 yards and one touchdown. It was a tough loss for the Chargers, as L.A. led in every quarter but the fourth.